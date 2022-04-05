x

Associations

AHEPA Delegation Met with Greek Foreign and Defense Mins in Athens

April 5, 2022
By The National Herald
ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΥΠΕΞ Ν. ΔΕΝΔΙΑ ΜΕ ΑΝΤΙΠΡΟΣΩΠΕΙΑ ΤΗΣ AHEPA (ΓΡ. ΤΥΠΟΥ ΥΠΟΥΡΓΕΙΟΥ ΕΞΩΤΕΡΙΚΩΝ/EUROKINISSI)
The AHEPA delegation met with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on April 4 in Athens. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Press office / EUROKINISSI

ATHENS – The AHEPA delegation, on April 4, met with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and, on April 5, with Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, as part of its official visit to the country.

“I met today with members of the AHEPA delegation. I expressed my gratitude for their contribution to the deepening of Greece’s ties with the United States and Canada, the promotion of the ideals of Hellenism in the United States and Canada and the promotion of our country’s role as a pillar of stability,” Dendias posted on Twitter.

Defense Minister Panagiotopoulos met with the AHEPA delegation visiting Greece, according to the relevant announcement by the Ministry of Defense.

Also present at the welcoming ceremony held at the Ioannis Kapodistrias Meeting Room of the Ministry of National Defense were the Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff General Konstantinos Floros, Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Charalampos Lalousis, Chief of General Staff Rear Admiral Stylianos Petrakis PN, Deputy Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General (I) Demosthenes Grigoriadis, and Secretary General of Hellenes Abroad and Public Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ioannis Chrysoulakis.

Addressing AHEPA Supreme President Jimmy Kokotas and the other members of the delegation, Panagiotopoulos referred to the special ties with the organization AHEPA – which this year marks 100 years since its founding – which works and communicates in all directions the national issues of Greece. He even noted that Greece is a reliable partner and ally, especially to the United States with which it has developed a strategic relationship based on historic values.

The Minister of National Defense presented in detail the strategy implemented for the consolidation of a climate of peace, security, and stability, on the one hand by concluding strategic agreements (e.g. with the USA and France) but also the participation in multilateral formations and on the other hand with the effort to further increase the deterrent power of the Armed Forces based on a well-thought-out and organized plan that is already being implemented.

It should be noted that the AHEPA delegation had earlier met with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on April 4.

