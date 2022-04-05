AHEPA Delegation Met with Greek Foreign and Defense Mins in Athens

Associations

ATHENS – The AHEPA delegation, on April 4, met with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and, on April 5, with Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, as part of its official visit to the country.

I held a meeting with members of AHEPA delegation @GreeceMFA and expressed my appreciation for their contribution in deepening 🇬🇷’s ties with 🇺🇸&🇨🇦, promoting Ηellenic ideals in the #US & #Canada and highlighting our country’s role as a pillar of stability. pic.twitter.com/1Dt7pqfiCn — Nikos Dendias (@NikosDendias) April 4, 2022

“I met today with members of the AHEPA delegation. I expressed my gratitude for their contribution to the deepening of Greece’s ties with the United States and Canada, the promotion of the ideals of Hellenism in the United States and Canada and the promotion of our country’s role as a pillar of stability,” Dendias posted on Twitter.

Defense Minister Panagiotopoulos met with the AHEPA delegation visiting Greece, according to the relevant announcement by the Ministry of Defense.

Στη σημερινή μου συνάντηση με αντιπροσωπεία του #AHEPA, παρουσία και του @ChiefHNDGS, αναφέρθηκα στους ιδιαίτερους δεσμούς με την οργάνωση και φυσικά στην αξιοπιστία της 🇬🇷 ως ένας σημαντικός εταίρος προς τις 🇺🇸.https://t.co/27ErYgwnSG pic.twitter.com/zYzODfRber — N Panagiotopoulos (@npanagioto) April 5, 2022

Also present at the welcoming ceremony held at the Ioannis Kapodistrias Meeting Room of the Ministry of National Defense were the Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff General Konstantinos Floros, Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Charalampos Lalousis, Chief of General Staff Rear Admiral Stylianos Petrakis PN, Deputy Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General (I) Demosthenes Grigoriadis, and Secretary General of Hellenes Abroad and Public Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ioannis Chrysoulakis.

Addressing AHEPA Supreme President Jimmy Kokotas and the other members of the delegation, Panagiotopoulos referred to the special ties with the organization AHEPA – which this year marks 100 years since its founding – which works and communicates in all directions the national issues of Greece. He even noted that Greece is a reliable partner and ally, especially to the United States with which it has developed a strategic relationship based on historic values.

(1/3) Led by Supreme President Jimmy Kokotas, the #AHEPA Family Leadership Excursion delegation continued with a series of high-level substantive meetings with Greek government and military officials in Athens. The delegation received a detailed defense briefing by pic.twitter.com/W0bY017XZp — Order of AHEPA (@OrderOfAHEPA) April 5, 2022

The Minister of National Defense presented in detail the strategy implemented for the consolidation of a climate of peace, security, and stability, on the one hand by concluding strategic agreements (e.g. with the USA and France) but also the participation in multilateral formations and on the other hand with the effort to further increase the deterrent power of the Armed Forces based on a well-thought-out and organized plan that is already being implemented.

It should be noted that the AHEPA delegation had earlier met with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on April 4.