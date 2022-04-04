AHEPA Delegation Meets with Greek President and PM in Athens

Associations

President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou met with the AHEPA delegation on April 4 at the Presidential Palace in Athens. (Photo: Tatiana Bolari/ EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – A delegation from American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (the Order of AHEPA) met with President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou on April 4 at the Presidential Palace in Athens.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis later received the official AHEPA delegation at the Maximos Palace, in the context of the official visit of the Greek-American organization to Greece.

According to sources, Mitsotakis expressed his appreciation for the actions and initiatives of the organization for the support and promotion of the Greek issues in the United States, and for its charitable work.

Mitsotakis also thanked AHEPA for its contribution to Greek-American relations which are currently at an excellent level as well as for the efforts to promote the new image of Greece in the United States.

Among those present were AHEPA Supreme President Jimmy Kokotas and previous Supreme President George Horiates.