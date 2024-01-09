AHEPA Chapter 445 Thermopylae’s Annual New Year’s Luncheon and Scholarships

The members of AHEPA Chapter 445 Thermopylae at the Annual New Year’s Luncheon on January 7. Photo: Steve Lambrou
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA – AHEPA Chapter 445 Thermopylae hosted their annual New Year’s Luncheon on January 7 to award scholarships to eight deserving recipients and to honor a past president and lifetime members along with the rest of the Delaware Valley AHEPA family including Daughters of Penelope Chapter 332, Maids of Athena Chapter 243 Ariadni, and Sons of Pericles Chapter 290.
This year’s scholarship recipients warmed the room with heartfelt remarks and acceptance speeches thanking AHEPA Chapter 445 and the scholarship sponsors for their awards.
Nikolaos Demetrios Krontiris received the Dr. Chris Patterson and Dr. Maria Delivoria Scholarship; Alexander Theophilos Kornblatt – the Theofilos Constantinidis Scholarship; Nikolas Fotios Levin – the James and Thelma Tanos Scholarship; Vincent James Sylvestri – the Nikolaos Serekidis Scholarship; Yianni Demetrios Krontiris – the Gregory Vlassopoulos Sr. Scholarship; Konstantina Economou – the Despina and Frederick Orville Lewis Scholarship; Demetrios Tsitsios – the Despina and Frederick Orville Lewis Scholarship; and Ioannis Kaitidis – the Dean Politis Scholarship.
AHEPA Chapter 445 Thermopylae Past President Fotios Mylonas was honored for his great contributions to the Chapter during his years in office.
The Chapter also honored its lifetime members with 25 or more years of continuous membership in the association.
“Thank you to everyone for their efforts and support in 2023,” the Chapter said in a statement. “The Delaware Valley AHEPA Family is looking forward to a wonderful 2024 together!”
