AHEPA Chapter 445 ‘Thermopylae’ Hosted Annual New Year’s Luncheon

This year's scholarship recipients at the AHEPA Chapter 445 ‘Thermopylae’ annual New Year's Luncheon on January 7. (Photo: Steve Lambrou)
SPRINGFIELD, PA – AHEPA Chapter 445 ‘Thermopylae’ hosted their annual New Year’s Luncheon on January 7 to award scholarships to eight deserving recipients and honor a past president along with the rest of the Delaware Valley AHEPA family: Daughters of Penelope Chapter 332, Maids of Athena Chapter 243 ‘Ariadni’, and Sons of Pericles Chapter 290.
This year’s scholarship recipients shared heartfelt remarks and acceptance speeches thanking AHEPA Chapter 445 and the scholarship sponsors for their awards.
The scholarship recipients are as follows:
Demetrios Tsitsios – Dr. Chris Patterson and Dr. Maria Delivoria Scholarship
Alexander Theophilos Kornblatt – Theofilos Constantinidis Scholarship
AHEPA Past President Demetrios Krontiris was honored for his great contributions to the Chapter during his years in office.
Also honored were Liana, Yianni, and Nikolaos Krontiris, the winners of the International Hellenic History Tournament. After winning the local contest in Cherry Hill, NJ in May 2022, the trio traveled to Disney World, Orlando, FL to the AHEPA Supreme Convention in July 2022 where they took the title over the Canadian team.
Maids of Athena Chapter 243 President Athina Economou spoke about their philanthropy and most recent successful fundraising events to support 11-year-old Christos Bottos and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
“Thank you to everyone for their efforts and support in 2022,” AHEPA Chapter 445 said in a statement via email. “The Delaware Valley AHEPA Family is looking forward to a wonderful 2023 together!”
MEXICO CITY — President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are meeting for a series of talks on migration, trade and climate change on Tuesday as the three leaders try to mend tensions that have divided the continent.
BUCHAREST, Romania — The divisive social media personality Andrew Tate appeared in court in Romania's capital Tuesday to appeal a judge’s decision to extend his arrest on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape to 30 days.
SPRINGFIELD, PA – AHEPA Chapter 445 ‘Thermopylae’ hosted their annual New Year's Luncheon on January 7 to award scholarships to eight deserving recipients and honor a past president along with the rest of the Delaware Valley AHEPA family: Daughters of Penelope Chapter 332, Maids of Athena Chapter 243 ‘Ariadni’, and Sons of Pericles Chapter 290.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In