AHEPA Chapter 445 ‘Thermopylae’ Hosted Annual New Year’s Luncheon

This year's scholarship recipients at the AHEPA Chapter 445 ‘Thermopylae’ annual New Year's Luncheon on January 7. (Photo: Steve Lambrou)

SPRINGFIELD, PA – AHEPA Chapter 445 ‘Thermopylae’ hosted their annual New Year’s Luncheon on January 7 to award scholarships to eight deserving recipients and honor a past president along with the rest of the Delaware Valley AHEPA family: Daughters of Penelope Chapter 332, Maids of Athena Chapter 243 ‘Ariadni’, and Sons of Pericles Chapter 290.

This year’s scholarship recipients shared heartfelt remarks and acceptance speeches thanking AHEPA Chapter 445 and the scholarship sponsors for their awards.

The scholarship recipients are as follows:

Demetrios Tsitsios – Dr. Chris Patterson and Dr. Maria Delivoria Scholarship

Alexander Theophilos Kornblatt – Theofilos Constantinidis Scholarship

Nikolas Fotios Levin – Theofilos Constantinidis Scholarship

Despina Evangelopoulos – James and Thelma Tanos Scholarship

Yianni Krontiris – Nikolaos Serekidis Scholarship

Athina Economou – Gregory Vlassopoulos Sr. Scholarship

Konstantina Economou – Despina Louis Scholarship

Cassidy Lynn Zisis – Dean Politis Scholarship

AHEPA Past President Demetrios Krontiris was honored for his great contributions to the Chapter during his years in office.

Also honored were Liana, Yianni, and Nikolaos Krontiris, the winners of the International Hellenic History Tournament. After winning the local contest in Cherry Hill, NJ in May 2022, the trio traveled to Disney World, Orlando, FL to the AHEPA Supreme Convention in July 2022 where they took the title over the Canadian team.

Maids of Athena Chapter 243 President Athina Economou spoke about their philanthropy and most recent successful fundraising events to support 11-year-old Christos Bottos and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“Thank you to everyone for their efforts and support in 2022,” AHEPA Chapter 445 said in a statement via email. “The Delaware Valley AHEPA Family is looking forward to a wonderful 2023 together!”