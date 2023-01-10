x

January 10, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 35ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

General News

AHEPA Chapter 445 ‘Thermopylae’ Hosted Annual New Year’s Luncheon

January 10, 2023
By The National Herald
AHEPA 445 Scholarships DSC_2447
This year's scholarship recipients at the AHEPA Chapter 445 ‘Thermopylae’ annual New Year's Luncheon on January 7. (Photo: Steve Lambrou)

SPRINGFIELD, PA – AHEPA Chapter 445 ‘Thermopylae’ hosted their annual New Year’s Luncheon on January 7 to award scholarships to eight deserving recipients and honor a past president along with the rest of the Delaware Valley AHEPA family: Daughters of Penelope Chapter 332, Maids of Athena Chapter 243 ‘Ariadni’, and Sons of Pericles Chapter 290.

This year’s scholarship recipients shared heartfelt remarks and acceptance speeches thanking AHEPA Chapter 445 and the scholarship sponsors for their awards.

The members of AHEPA Chapter 445 ‘Thermopylae’ at their annual New Year’s Luncheon. (Photo: Steve Lambrou)

The scholarship recipients are as follows:

Demetrios Tsitsios – Dr. Chris Patterson and Dr. Maria Delivoria Scholarship

Alexander Theophilos Kornblatt – Theofilos Constantinidis Scholarship

Nikolas Fotios Levin – Theofilos Constantinidis Scholarship

Despina Evangelopoulos – James and Thelma Tanos Scholarship

Yianni Krontiris – Nikolaos Serekidis Scholarship

Athina Economou – Gregory Vlassopoulos Sr. Scholarship

Konstantina Economou – Despina Louis Scholarship

Cassidy Lynn Zisis – Dean Politis Scholarship

AHEPA Past President Demetrios Krontiris was honored for his great contributions to the Chapter during his years in office.

Liana, Yianni, and Nikolaos Krontiris, the winners of the International Hellenic History Tournament, with Dimosthenis Gianouridis, AHEPA Chapter 445 President Stefanos Evagelopoulos, Past Governor of AHEPA District #5 Demetris Rozanitis, and Dimitris Konstantinidis. (Photo: Steve Lambrou)

Also honored were Liana, Yianni, and Nikolaos Krontiris, the winners of the International Hellenic History Tournament. After winning the local contest in Cherry Hill, NJ in May 2022, the trio traveled to Disney World, Orlando, FL to the AHEPA Supreme Convention in July 2022 where they took the title over the Canadian team.

Maids of Athena Chapter 243 President Athina Economou spoke about their philanthropy and most recent successful fundraising events to support 11-year-old Christos Bottos and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“Thank you to everyone for their efforts and support in 2022,” AHEPA Chapter 445 said in a statement via email. “The Delaware Valley AHEPA Family is looking forward to a wonderful 2023 together!”

RELATED

General News
Evonna Manos, 16-Υears-Οld, Missing in Astoria

ASTORIA – A 16-year-old girl has been missing in Astoria since Monday according to police, who are searching for Evonna Manos.

General News
Greek Student from Thessaloniki Joins NASA Research Team
General News
Tampa Tops Forbes List of Florida’s Best Cities

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Biden, López Obrador, Trudeau Μeet in Mexico City for Summit

MEXICO CITY — President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are meeting for a series of talks on migration, trade and climate change on Tuesday as the three leaders try to mend tensions that have divided the continent.

NEW YORK - Labor organizers hope this will be the year that Starbucks' U.

BUCHAREST, Romania — The divisive social media personality Andrew Tate appeared in court in Romania's capital Tuesday to appeal a judge’s decision to extend his arrest on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape to 30 days.

ASTORIA – A 16-year-old girl has been missing in Astoria since Monday according to police, who are searching for Evonna Manos.

SPRINGFIELD, PA – AHEPA Chapter 445 ‘Thermopylae’ hosted their annual New Year's Luncheon on January 7 to award scholarships to eight deserving recipients and honor a past president along with the rest of the Delaware Valley AHEPA family: Daughters of Penelope Chapter 332, Maids of Athena Chapter 243 ‘Ariadni’, and Sons of Pericles Chapter 290.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.