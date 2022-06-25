AHEPA Chapter #35 Honors Scholarship Recipients

Associations

NASHUA, NH – AHEPA Chapter #35 recently held its scholarship awards program dinner and honored two outstanding individuals, Samuel Kouchalakos and Zachary Kouchalakos, cousins from Nashua, NH. AHEPA Chapter #35 is truly proud to honor these recipients and wish them will in their future endeavors.

Samuel Kouchalakos is an honors scholastic athlete graduating from Bishop Guertin High School in Nashua, NH. Sam has been very involved and has achieved outstanding recognition in academics, sports of all types, and was the Captain of the BGHS volleyball team. He was very active in the Bishop Guertin Investment Club, the Boy Scouts of America, the Bishop Guertin Community as well as a volunteer to various committees and St. Philip Greek Orthodox Church. Sam has worked both part time and full time at Brevan Electronics. He will be attending the Paul College of Business & Economics at the University of New Hampshire majoring in business. His proud parents are Evan and Leslie Kouchalakos and his sister is Arianna.

Zachary Kouchalakos is an honors scholar-athlete graduate from Bishop Guertin High School. Zack has been very active and has achieved outstanding recognition in academics sports of all types, and was the Captain of the Bishop Guertin Lacrosse team which won the New Hampshire Division 1 State Championship this year. He was also very active in the Bishop Guertin Investment Club, the Bishop Guertin Community as well as volunteering for various programs and the St. Philip Greek Orthodox Church. Zack has worked at various part-time jobs and full time at Best Buy. Zack will be attending Virginia Polytech University, majoring in business. His proud parents are William and Ellen Kouchalakos and his brother is Stephen.