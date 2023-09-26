AHEPA, Annunciation Buffalo, NY Held Second Annual Golf Outing

Associations

BUFFALO, NY – Buffalo, New York’s Hellenic Orthodox Church of the Annunciation and AHEPA Chapter 91 jointly held their Second Annual Golf Outing on September 18 at Fox Valley Country Club in Lancaster, NY. Eighty golfers competed for team and individual awards on a cloudy and cool day. Prizes were awarded for longest drive and closest to the pin. The post-tournament steak dinner featured a 50-50 drawing, a raffle, and prizes donated by the business community of Western New York. The event raised thousands of dollars for the Annunciation Church. The Golf Committee was chaired by Ahepan Damianos Skaros, who said that planning is already underway for next year’s event.