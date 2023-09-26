x

September 26, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 58ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Associations

AHEPA, Annunciation Buffalo, NY Held Second Annual Golf Outing

September 26, 2023
By The National Herald
AHEPA Buffalo Golf2
Golfers enjoyed the dinner banquet following the tournament at Fox Valley Country Club in Lancaster, NY. (Photo: Nick Malamas)

BUFFALO, NY – Buffalo, New York’s Hellenic Orthodox Church of the Annunciation and AHEPA Chapter 91 jointly held their Second Annual Golf Outing on September 18 at Fox Valley Country Club in Lancaster, NY. Eighty golfers competed for team and individual awards on a cloudy and cool day. Prizes were awarded for longest drive and closest to the pin. The post-tournament steak dinner featured a 50-50 drawing, a raffle, and prizes donated by the business community of Western New York. The event raised thousands of dollars for the Annunciation Church. The Golf Committee was chaired by Ahepan Damianos Skaros, who said that planning is already underway for next year’s event.

Elena Eoannou was the Putting Green Sponsor. (Photo: Nick Malamas)
Nick Malamas at the tee sign sponsored by AHEPA Chapter 91. (Photo: Nick Malamas)
Buffalo, New York’s Hellenic Orthodox Church of the Annunciation and AHEPA Chapter 91 jointly held their Second Annual Golf Outing on September 18, left to right: AHEPA Brothers John Melithoniotes, Steve Eoannou, and Damianos Skaros. (Photo: Nick Malamas)

RELATED

Associations
Hermes AHEPA Chapter 186 Sponsors Cigar Night

ASTORIA – Hermes AHEPA Chapter 186 held a Cigar Night on September 20 at Avenue Cigar Lounge in the Morris Park section of the Bronx.

United States
Peter Koulikourdis Sworn in as Workers’ Compensation Judge in New Jersey
United States
EMBCA’s Panel Discussion on Legacy of Lafcadio Hearn/Koizumi Yakumo in America

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.