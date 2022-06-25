x

June 25, 2022

AHEPA and DOP District 6 Celebrate St. Basil Academy Graduates

June 25, 2022
By The National Herald
St Basil Academy IMG_3375
Left to right: Dimitrios Misantonis, Dean Moskos, Stephanie Moskos, Lainie Damaskos-Christou, and Maria (Cookie) Patelos. Photo: Courtesy of DOP

GARRISON, NY – The annual Saint Basil Academy Graduation took place on June 18. AHEPA and Daughters of Penelope District 6 Governors Dean Moskos and Lainie Damaskos-Christou were in attendance representing the district. They were also joined by West Nyack Chapter 455 Vice President Dimitrios Misantonis. In addition, Archbishop Elpidophoros and many other dignitaries attended. The students received many gifts including one given by Chapter 455 to the graduating seniors. It was a beautiful day followed by a luncheon in honor of the successful graduates.

Saint Basil Academy is the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese’s home for children in need. Located in the beautiful Hudson Valley of New York, their mission is to provide a safe and loving Orthodox Christian environment where resident children, Orthodox and non-Orthodox alike, are nurtured to become healthy members of society with vision and hope.

Left to right: AHEPA West Nyack Chapter 455 Vice President Dimitrios Misantonis, District 6 Governor Dean Moskos, and Daughters of Penelope District 6 Governor Lainie Damaskos-Christou at the St. Basil Academy Graduation. (Photo: Courtesy of DOP

Saint Basil Academy also serves faithful of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America and other visitors from around the world. It is their larger responsibility to serve and support the congregation of priests, laity and youth in our Orthodox community through the Saint Basil Training Center. If our congregation and community thrive, so will our children.

Left to right: Daughters of Penelope Past Grand President Evellyn Tsiadis and District 6 Governor Lainie Damaskos-Christou. Photo: Courtesy of DOP

