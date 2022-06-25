AHEPA and DOP District 6 Celebrate St. Basil Academy Graduates

Left to right: Dimitrios Misantonis, Dean Moskos, Stephanie Moskos, Lainie Damaskos-Christou, and Maria (Cookie) Patelos. Photo: Courtesy of DOP
GARRISON, NY – The annual Saint Basil Academy Graduation took place on June 18. AHEPA and Daughters of Penelope District 6 Governors Dean Moskos and Lainie Damaskos-Christou were in attendance representing the district. They were also joined by West Nyack Chapter 455 Vice President Dimitrios Misantonis. In addition, Archbishop Elpidophoros and many other dignitaries attended. The students received many gifts including one given by Chapter 455 to the graduating seniors. It was a beautiful day followed by a luncheon in honor of the successful graduates.
Saint Basil Academy is the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese’s home for children in need. Located in the beautiful Hudson Valley of New York, their mission is to provide a safe and loving Orthodox Christian environment where resident children, Orthodox and non-Orthodox alike, are nurtured to become healthy members of society with vision and hope.
Saint Basil Academy also serves faithful of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America and other visitors from around the world. It is their larger responsibility to serve and support the congregation of priests, laity and youth in our Orthodox community through the Saint Basil Training Center. If our congregation and community thrive, so will our children.
PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.
O oceanic you sing and sail
White on your body and yellow on your chimeneas
For you're tired of the filthy waters of the harbors
You who loved the distant Sporades
You who lifted the tallest flags
You who sail clear through the most dangerous caves
Hail to you who let yourself be charmed by the sirens
Hail to you for never having been afraid of the Symplegades
(Andreas Empeirikos)
What traveler has not been fascinated by the Greek islands, drawn by the Sirens’ song of a traveler’s dreams?
TNH and our video show ‘Mission’ marked the change of the season by transporting viewers into the heart of summer.
