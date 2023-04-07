Travel

RHODES, Greece – The 2nd Cultural Development Agreement for the Protection and Promotion of the Medieval City of Rhodes was signed on Friday at the Town Hall of Rhodes, after thirty-nine (39) years.

The Agreement, signed for an initial period of 10 years with the possibility of extension, has an initial estimated budget for projects, studies, services and supplies of 63,576,244.30 euros, including 24% VAT.

The aims of the new Agreement are:

a) the continuous, uninterrupted and sincere cooperation of the contracting parties with the parallel development of a strong and unbreakable partnership between them, which will contribute to the acceleration of the execution procedures of the described Studies, Projects, Actions, Services, etc.,

b) defining a common, unified, coherent action framework, based on which individual goals and global goals are set, which are agreed to be implemented,

c) defining and determining the means, methods and procedures for the implementation of what is described herein,

d) the disposal of specific and prescribed financial resources that will ensure the execution of the Studies, Projects, Actions, Services, etc., ensuring the development trajectory of the region,

e) the maintenance, protection and promotion of the UNESCO World Heritage monument and

g) the utilisation of modern technologies and innovative development, with the aim of its economic well-being, the support of its active settlement and above all sustainable and fair development.