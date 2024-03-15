Agnès Varda: A Filmmaker’s Photos in the Spotlight in NYC through April 13

NEW YORK – The French New Wave filmmaker Agnès Varda, who made ‘Cléo from 5 to 7’ and ‘Vagabond’, among other films, was also a talented photographer. Of Greek descent on her father’s side, Varda studied art history and photography and was a professional photographer until she made her first film, when she was 26. She passed away in 2019 at the age of 90. Through April 13, the Fahey/Klein Gallery is showing ‘Desire to See: Photographs by Agnès Varda’, the first exhibition in the U.S. devoted to her photography. The photobooks ‘La Pointe Courte’ and ‘Agnès Varda: Expo 54’ were both published in 2023 by Delpire.
The exhibition includes self-portraits, portraits of fellow artists (including Guy Bourdin, Alexander Calder, and the actress Dorothée Blanck), as well as photographs she took on her extensive travels to Cuba, China, and Italy, among other places. Varda, who was born in Belgium but made her home in Paris, also lived in Los Angeles for a time, where she made a documentary about the Black Panthers and ‘Mur Mur’, a film about the murals decorating the city, and, simultaneously, took photographs – of Harrison Ford, among other people. The photographs in ‘Desire to See’ – such as ‘Salt Mountain, Sète, France, 1954’ – have the astonishing sense of composition and playful spirit that made her films so influential.
ATHENS – Dr. Eleni Andreopoulou, Greek-American Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical Center, was honored at an event organized by the Committee of Women Doctors of the Panhellenic Medical Association (PMA) March 13 in the context of International Women's Day.
ATHENS – Dr. Eleni Andreopoulou, Greek-American Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical Center, was honored at an event organized by the Committee of Women Doctors of the Panhellenic Medical Association (PMA) March 13 in the context of International Women's Day.
PAUL, Minn. — Vice President Kamala Harris visited a Planned Parenthood clinic on Thursday, marking what her office said was the first time a president or vice president has toured a facility that performs abortions, as the White House escalates its defense of reproductive rights in this year's election.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In