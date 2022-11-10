x

November 10, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 39ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Society

“Agency Certifying Foreign Degrees Upgraded, Processing Fees Lowered”

November 10, 2022
By Athens News Agency
[355751] ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΑΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΚΟΙΝΟΒΟΥΛΕΥΤΙΚΗΣ ΟΜΑΔΑΣ ΤΗΣ Ν.Δ. (ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
FILE - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at a meeting of ruling New Democracy's Parliamentary Group in the Greek Parliament on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. (Photo by GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The state agency that certifies college-level academic degrees from abroad (DOATAP) will be processing applications within a 60-day cycle, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a tweet on Thursday.

Mitsotakis said the Hellenic National Academic Recognition and Information Center, as its full title is, has been upgraded and has completed processing all old applications, while from now on processing fees will be reduced by 20.

As the tweet said, “The upgraded DOATAP has processed all old applications for the recognition of university degrees from abroad within 4 months,” Mitsotakis said, “responding positively to 4,000 of them. It will now be completing every application within 60 days, while processing fees (paravolo) will be reduced by 20%.”

RELATED

Politics
Former Minister Gerovasili Files Lawsuit over Phone Tapping at Supreme Court

ATHENS - The secretary of the main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance parliamentary group and former minister Olga Gerovasili on Thursday visited Supreme Court prosecutor Isidoros Dogiakos and filed a lawsuit against unknown parties for tapping her phone and other possible criminal acts at her expense, asking for an investigation.

Society
Greece: Migrant Shipwreck Death Toll Rises to 28
Politics
Mitarachi: Migration Should Be Held with Rules and Solidarity

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Election 2022: GOP Predicting Wins, Dems Brace for Setbacks

WASHINGTON — A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America's searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close on Tuesday as voters cast ballots in the first national election of Joe Biden's presidency.

ATHENS - The state agency that certifies college-level academic degrees from abroad (DOATAP) will be processing applications within a 60-day cycle, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a tweet on Thursday.

PARIS — Striking subway workers shut down half of the Paris Metro lines Thursday, a nationwide day of walkouts and protests by French train drivers, teachers and other public-sector workers demanding the government and employers increase salaries to keep up with inflation.

MANHASSET, NY – John P. Vellios, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and godfather, fell asleep in the Lord on November 6 in Manhasset.

ATHENS — Greek authorities say they have found the body of another victim from last week's shipwreck of an overloaded migrant smuggling boat in the western Aegean Sea, bringing the confirmed death toll to 28.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings