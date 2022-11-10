“Agency Certifying Foreign Degrees Upgraded, Processing Fees Lowered”

Society

FILE - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at a meeting of ruling New Democracy's Parliamentary Group in the Greek Parliament on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. (Photo by GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The state agency that certifies college-level academic degrees from abroad (DOATAP) will be processing applications within a 60-day cycle, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a tweet on Thursday.

Mitsotakis said the Hellenic National Academic Recognition and Information Center, as its full title is, has been upgraded and has completed processing all old applications, while from now on processing fees will be reduced by 20.

As the tweet said, “The upgraded DOATAP has processed all old applications for the recognition of university degrees from abroad within 4 months,” Mitsotakis said, “responding positively to 4,000 of them. It will now be completing every application within 60 days, while processing fees (paravolo) will be reduced by 20%.”