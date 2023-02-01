AGAPW Now Accepting Applications for Its Excellence Tuition Scholarships

General News

The Association of Greek-American Professional Women (AGAPW) is now accepting applications for the Excellence Tuition Scholarships. (Photo by MD Duran, via Unsplash)

NEW YORK – The Association of Greek-American Professional Women (AGAPW) is now accepting applications for the Excellence Tuition Scholarships: The Katerina Navab Excellence Tuition Scholarship on Humanities and the Amalia Colombos Excellence Tuition Scholarship in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math).

The scholarships offer $1,500 each annually and are awarded to female students of Greek descent, who are U.S. citizens or permanent residents, and are enrolled in a four-year accredited Bachelor’s program in the Tri-State area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Selection criteria are based on academic excellence, community contribution, and financial need. The applicant must submit a personal statement, a financial statement, and university documents indicating status of enrollment and grades.

Applications are accepted between December 1, 2022 and March 15, 2023.

The scholarships will be awarded in March 2023.

For further questions on applying for a scholarship or offering to donate to the scholarship fund, please visit https://agapw.org/site/awards or contact Dr. Pannie Trifillis via email: [email protected].

AGAPW is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt, charitable and educational organization founded in 2010 under Section 402 of the Non-for-Profit Corporation Law of the State of New York. It is seeking to expand career opportunities and promote community and leadership building among Greek-American professional women by forging collaborations among ourselves and establishing partnerships with other organizations inside and outside the Greek-American community.

More information is available online: www.agapw.org.

