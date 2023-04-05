x

April 5, 2023

AGAPW Celebrates Scholarship Awardees and Sponsors on April 24

April 5, 2023
By The National Herald
The Association of Greek-American Professional Women (AGAPW) will celebrate the distinguished scholarship awardees and scholarship sponsors on April 24. Photo by Quan Nguyen, via Unsplash

NEW YORK – The Association of Greek-American Professional Women (AGAPW) will celebrate the distinguished scholarship awardees and scholarship sponsors on Monday, April 24, 7 PM, with cocktails and fine hors d’oeuvres at Gatsby’s Landing, 120 West 44th Street in Manhattan.

RSVP is required as space is limited. Please RSVP by April 20th here: https://bit.ly/40H4UFb (you will be redirected to the Eventbrite secure connection).

Suggested donation: Regular Admission $150, Students $50 (with promo code “Student”).

AGAPW is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt, charitable and educational organization founded in 2010 under Section 402 of the Non-for-Profit Corporation Law of the State of New York. It is seeking to expand career opportunities and promote community and leadership building among Greek-American professional women by forging collaborations among ourselves and establishing partnerships with other organizations inside and outside the Greek-American community.

Support AGAPW programs by making a tax exempt contribution online: www.agapw.org/site/sponsors.

More information is available online: https://agapw.org/site/.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

