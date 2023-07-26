x

July 26, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 68ºF

ATHENS 91ºF

Society

After Wildfires: Will Greece’s Tourism-Dependent Economy Take Hit?

July 26, 2023
By The National Herald
Greece Wildfires
Locals pull tree branches as a wildfire burns in Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Even as fires still burned on the island of Rhodes, forcing 19,000 people – mostly tourists – to flee for their lives, and there were blazes on Evia, Corfu and the mainland, the question arose whether visitors would keep coming.

The images of the evacuations were stark and gripping, and likely unsettling for the Tourism Ministry, with its leader Olga Kefalogianni, largely out of sight and blaming climate change for the fires – that happen almost every summer.

The United State’s National Public Radio (NPR) talked to Doug Lansky, a global tourism expert based in Sweden about the effect of the fires – there was also a brutal record heatwave going on – and how it would impact tourism revenues.

https://www.npr.org/2023/07/25/1189901950/what-will-happen-to-greeces-economy-as-wildfires-impact-tourism

That came as tourists on Rhodes were being taken back on home repatriation flights sent by their countries and the government earlier downplayed the risk and danger, saying only about 10 percent of the island was affected.

But one of the world’s largest tour operations, TUI, canceled flights to the island for the rest of July amid worries fires could continue or break out again as the government scrambled to deal with the new crisis.

NPR host Leila Fadel asked Lansky: “So this mass evacuation, the wildfires, the heat, how is this going to impact tourism in Greece?”

He said the scenes have hurt tourism widely because they coincided with a heatwave blanketing the Mediterranean, temperatures in Greece hitting a record 115.52 degrees one day and regularly over 100 degrees for days.

“It’s just been so incredibly hot. So even if it’s not on fire, it’s been scorching hot. And people have been fleeing some of these areas already … it’s an enormous part of the economy, and they’re reeling. It’s been – this is very difficult. It’s a trying time for them. But it may not be as bad as it seems everywhere,” he said.

Asked what he meant and what would happen if the heat and fires strike again in 2024 in Greece, which has been unable to stop them, he said that tourists, many working from home in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, could change when they come to months other than the summer.

“They realize they can work from just about anywhere, which means that they may not need to go, as many people – need to go just during the summer months, the classic time to go traveling,” he said.

“They might be able to take advantage of some of those times, those long weekends in the fall or a week here and there, when it’s a better time to visit,” he said, especially in the early spring or autumn in Greece when the weather is good, prices cheaper and fewer people coming.

Greece had been successful in getting people to come during off-peak periods and throughout the year, including the winter, by pitching alternative tourism ideas not dependent on the sun, beaches, and islands.

But for those with families and children in school, the summer is the only option for them. “There’s still people with kids – that’s when they’re out of school. And people are going to be able to travel to those spots only in the summer,” he said.

He also noted how on Rhodes, because of his geographical shape, that the fires swept toward an area with hotels and resorts but that elsewhere on the island there weren’t any worries about fires.

That, he said, was a good indicator despite some airlines canceling flights to the island and with the big August month – as well as September – crucial for the economy there.

“They had clear, blue skies, there’s no interruption in electricity, and everything is fine. I thought I actually might try to book there, so I checked on the prices. They’ve only dropped about 10 percent.

“And for most of the tourist areas on the island, everything is up and running, they said. So it’s important that you call the hotels, check the conditions, and most of them are still very much open for business,” he advised.

RELATED

Society
2 Men Arrested in Greece for Allegedly Smuggling Migrants Across Aegean Sea to Wildfire-Hit Evia

ATHENS — Greek authorities have arrested two people for allegedly smuggling 35 migrants across the Aegean Sea, using an unusual itinerary that brought them to a wildfire-afflicted island close to the mainland.

Society
Corfu Mayor Says Arsonist Responsible for Wildfires Sweeping Island
Society
Greece’s Fires Rage On, State Scrambles, “Tough Summer” Seen

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.