x

May 26, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 57ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Politics

After Vapid Response, EU Finally Backs Greece Against Turkey

May 26, 2022
By The National Herald
eu flag
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

BRUSSELS – After an initial timid response of support for Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis over Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s vow not to talk to him again, the European Commission has taken a stronger stance.

The change in tone, said Kathimerini, came after Greece’s permanent representation to the EU was upset that the bloc’s leaders didn’t step up more firmly to back Mitsotakis and Greece.

“The EU is facing a war, a geopolitical crisis and a major economic strain, so the last thing we need is inflammatory rhetoric and unprovoked attacks and characterizations,” said Commission Vice President for Promoting the European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas – from Greece’s ruling New Democracy.

He finally spoke up when asked at a press conference about the Turkish President’s comments and Erdogan’s pledge to veto any hopes that Finland and Sweden have of joining NATO.

“We demand and expect respect for all our leaders and all our member-states,” said Schinas – whose party leader is Mitsotakis – adding that neither Finland and Sweden, nor the Greek prime minister “need to prove their democratic credentials.”

The EU’s Secretary-General of European External Action Service Stefano Sannino “transmitted to Amb. Bozay (Turkey’s EU envoy) our serious concern about Turkey’s military aircraft’s flights near the Greek city of Alexandroupolis.”

“Respecting international law and refraining from actions undermining cohesion between allies is at this critical juncture more important than ever,” added Sannino, an associate of European Commission foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

RELATED

Society
Greece: 4,048 New COVID Cases, 13 Deaths on Thursday

ATHENS - Greece confirmed 4,048 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday, bringing all confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 3,436,046 (daily change: +0.

Politics
Dendias: Greece Can Become an Important Regional Hub
Economy
Turkish Central Banks Keeps Rate at 14% Despite Inflation

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mission, TNH’s New Travel Documentary Series with Clelia Charissis

Every weekend, TNH and Clelia Charissis are on a mission, traveling around Greece and the world to highlight places through the people we meet along the way.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings