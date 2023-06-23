After US Ends Arms Embargo, Cyprus Also Wants Tanks from Israel

Politics

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2006 file photo, Greek Cypriot soldiers stand on Russian-made tanks during the annual Cyprus Independence Day military parade in the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)

NICOSIA – The ending of an American embargo on selling arms to Israel, where the northern third has been occupied since unlawful 1974 Turkish invasions, is now seeing Cyprus reportedly wanting to buy tanks from Israel.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz said the countries have held talks regarding the sale of Merkava tanks, citing sources not named, and that one option raised was that Cyprus will get the Israeli tanks and send older Russian tanks to Ukraine, which is battling a Russian invasion, which Cyprus denied.

https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/security-aviation/2023-06-22/ty-article/.premium/israel-plans-to-sell-its-merkava-tanks-to-cyprus/00000188-e278-d7f8-abbb-e6ff5f2c0000

The Merkava was introduced after Israel’s Armored Corps suffered heavy losses against Egypt and Syria in a 1973 war, and with a view to reducing reliance on foreign arms supplies, the Merkava – biblical Hebrew for “chariot” – is now in its fourth generation, the paper said.

Yair Kulas, the head of the Defense Ministry’s export coordination department, earlier told the business newspaper Calcalist that Israel is in negotiations with two countries, including one in Europe, but refused to name them.

After Kulas’ interview, several websites and various accounts on social media claimed that it was Cyprus, which hasn’t confirmed or denied it. It also wasn’t said what the advantage would be to have tanks that can be taken out by drones, especially Turkey’s tank-killers.