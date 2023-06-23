x

June 23, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 66ºF

ATHENS 86ºF

Politics

After US Ends Arms Embargo, Cyprus Also Wants Tanks from Israel

June 23, 2023
By The National Herald
FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2006 file photo, Greek Cypriot soldiers stand on Russian-made tanks during the annual Cyprus Independence Day military parade in the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)
FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2006 file photo, Greek Cypriot soldiers stand on Russian-made tanks during the annual Cyprus Independence Day military parade in the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)

NICOSIA – The ending of an American embargo on selling arms to Israel, where the northern third has been occupied since unlawful 1974 Turkish invasions, is now seeing Cyprus reportedly wanting to buy tanks from Israel.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz said the countries have held talks regarding the sale of Merkava tanks, citing sources not named, and that one option raised was that Cyprus will get the Israeli tanks and send older Russian tanks to Ukraine, which is battling a Russian invasion, which Cyprus denied.

https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/security-aviation/2023-06-22/ty-article/.premium/israel-plans-to-sell-its-merkava-tanks-to-cyprus/00000188-e278-d7f8-abbb-e6ff5f2c0000

The Merkava was introduced after Israel’s Armored Corps suffered heavy losses against Egypt and Syria in a 1973 war, and with a view to reducing reliance on foreign arms supplies, the Merkava – biblical Hebrew for “chariot” – is now in its fourth generation, the paper said.

Yair Kulas, the head of the Defense Ministry’s export coordination department, earlier told the business newspaper Calcalist that Israel is in negotiations with two countries, including one in Europe, but refused to name them.

After Kulas’ interview, several websites and various accounts on social media claimed that it was Cyprus, which hasn’t confirmed or denied it. It also wasn’t said what the advantage would be to have tanks that can be taken out by drones, especially Turkey’s tank-killers.

RELATED

Society
Cyprus Court Orders That 2 Syrians Remain in Custody after 45 Migrants Were Rescued at Sea

NICOSIA - A court in Cyprus on Friday ordered that two Syrian men remain in police custody for seven days on suspicion of people smuggling after authorities rescued a total 45 Syrian migrants aboard two rickety vessels off the island nation’s southern coast.

Politics
Cyprus President Declares ‘Zero Tolerance’ Policy on Evasion of Russia Sanctions
Politics
Turkish-Cypriot Leaders Say 50 Years of Embargoes Will Be Overcome

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.