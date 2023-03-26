x

March 26, 2023

After Tragedy, Greece Wants Italian Firm Running Rails On Board 

March 26, 2023
By The National Herald
Greece Train Collision
Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa city, Greece, early Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The collision between a freight and passenger train occurred near Tempe, some 380 kilometers (235 miles) north of Athens, and resulted in the derailment of several train cars. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)

ATHENS – There’s been nary a word from the Italian company that bought Greece’s railways system in 2017 about the head-on collision between trains that killed 57 but Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he wants it to be more involved.

“We will have the opportunity to discuss the way in which the Italian government…will be able to support the restart of Greece’s railways in a more active and substantial way,” he told reporters at a Eurozone leaders’ meeting in Brussels, said Agence France-Presse (AFP.)

“I believe we have the potential to jointly create a new future for our railways, whereby the Italian company will invest more in reliable, safer and faster trains” and Greece “will invest more in our network, its safety and its possible expansion,” he said.

Furious Greeks, with elections coming in May, have put the blame for the tragedy on the New Democracy government, other governments, and the three agencies running the railways but Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane has largely escaped any responsibility or accountability.

The Italians took over 100 percent ownership of the then state-owned Greek rail traffic services operator TrainOSE in a privatization deal and ite was renamed Hellenic Train, although OSE still owns the tracks.

Most of the victims were students heading from Athens to Greece’s second-largest city Thessaloniki to go back to university studies and so far only a stationmaster on duty and three other railway officials have been charged.

No one higher up in the chain of command has been detained or prosecuted, including former Transport Minister Costas Karamanlis, who immediately resigned and hasn’t said why he didn’t do more to make the railroads safer.

Mitsotakis also kept him on a list of parliamentary candidates for elections despite rage in the streets and as the New Democracy government said the disaster was also the fault of former governments who did little to implement safety measures.

Greece’s rail watchdog found serious safety problems across the network, including inadequate basic training for critical staff, the arrested stationmaster on duty only four days after having previously worked at a ministry carrying books around.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

