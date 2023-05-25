x

May 25, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 55ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

Politics

After SYRIZA’s Elections Wipeout, Tsipras Comes Under Fire Within

May 25, 2023
By The National Herald
[361596] ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΥ ΤΗΣ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑΣ ΚΑΤΕΡΙΝΑΣ ΣΑΚΕΛΛΑΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΥ ΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟ ΤΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ ΑΛΕΞΗ ΤΣΙΠΡΑ(ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)
Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras made his way to the Presidential Mansion on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Photo by TATIANA BOLARI/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – SYRIZA’s more than 20-point loss in the the May 21 elections to New Democracy has brought infighting over the disappointing showing of party leader and former premier Alexis Tsipras.

The showing was 11 percent worse than a drubbing in July, 2019 snap elections and even brought speculation that it could see the party become politically irrelevant or even break apart.

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, after routing Tsipiras and SYRIZA, is a runaway favorite to reform a single-party government with an even bigger majority in parliament, leaving the Leftists reeling.

SYRIZA politician Dimitris Papadimoulis, a European Parliament Vice-President, told a TV panel that in the campaign ahead of the June 25 second round that Tsipras should put some younger parliamentary candidates around him.

Papadimoulis said those should include  Efi Achtsioglou, Alexis Haritsis and Nasos Iliopoulos. vote-getters as the party even lost the young vote – which it had claimed as its own – to the Conservatives in taking a pummeling at the polls.

That brought blowback from former Attica governor Rena Dourou – among officials prosecuted over the 2018 wildfires that killed 103 people. She finished second to Achtsioglou among SYRIZA candidates in the Western Athens constituency.

She said that Papadimoulis’ suggestion was “disgusting, at best,” and an apparent party conspiracy and she laid into him for not going to party meetings and added that, “No one should mention names.”

Nikos Pappas, a former minister and close friend of Tsipras, said that Papadimoulis’ intervention was “totally off-base… in the wrong place and time.” He’s on the parliamentary ticket despite being  sentenced to two years in prison over his handling of a 2016 TV license tender, but not jailed.

Former health minister Andreas Xanthos also criticized Papadimoulis, but added that “no one can say that (talk about leadership) is a taboo subject after such a negative result,” but no word from Tsipras in the wake of the defeat.

RELATED

Politics
PM Mitsotakis Promises Improvements to Expatriate Voting Process if Re-Elected

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis gave his first interview to the Greek Media after the New Democracy party’s triumphant showing in the elections of May 21.

Politics
EU Commissioner Nudges Greek Probe Over Refugee Pushback Video
Politics
Greece Says it’s Investigating Claim Migrants Were Illegally Deported Back to Turkey

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.