After SYRIZA’s Elections Wipeout, Tsipras Comes Under Fire Within

ATHENS – SYRIZA's more than 20-point loss in the the May 21 elections to New Democracy has brought infighting over the disappointing showing of party leader and former premier Alexis Tsipras.

ATHENS – SYRIZA’s more than 20-point loss in the the May 21 elections to New Democracy has brought infighting over the disappointing showing of party leader and former premier Alexis Tsipras.

The showing was 11 percent worse than a drubbing in July, 2019 snap elections and even brought speculation that it could see the party become politically irrelevant or even break apart.

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, after routing Tsipiras and SYRIZA, is a runaway favorite to reform a single-party government with an even bigger majority in parliament, leaving the Leftists reeling.

SYRIZA politician Dimitris Papadimoulis, a European Parliament Vice-President, told a TV panel that in the campaign ahead of the June 25 second round that Tsipras should put some younger parliamentary candidates around him.

Papadimoulis said those should include Efi Achtsioglou, Alexis Haritsis and Nasos Iliopoulos. vote-getters as the party even lost the young vote – which it had claimed as its own – to the Conservatives in taking a pummeling at the polls.

That brought blowback from former Attica governor Rena Dourou – among officials prosecuted over the 2018 wildfires that killed 103 people. She finished second to Achtsioglou among SYRIZA candidates in the Western Athens constituency.

She said that Papadimoulis’ suggestion was “disgusting, at best,” and an apparent party conspiracy and she laid into him for not going to party meetings and added that, “No one should mention names.”

Nikos Pappas, a former minister and close friend of Tsipras, said that Papadimoulis’ intervention was “totally off-base… in the wrong place and time.” He’s on the parliamentary ticket despite being sentenced to two years in prison over his handling of a 2016 TV license tender, but not jailed.

Former health minister Andreas Xanthos also criticized Papadimoulis, but added that “no one can say that (talk about leadership) is a taboo subject after such a negative result,” but no word from Tsipras in the wake of the defeat.