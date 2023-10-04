x

October 4, 2023

After “Statelet” Faux Pas, SYRIZA Chief Kasselakis Meets Cypriot President 

October 4, 2023
By The National Herald
ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΥ ΤΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ-ΠΣ ΣΤΕΦΑΝΟΥ ΚΑΣΣΕΛΑΚΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΚΥΠΡΟ(ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ/EUROKINISSI)
Greece’s major opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance new leader Stefanos Kasselakis met with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. (Photo by SYRIZA’S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINSSI)

NICOSIA – Greece’s major opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance new leader Stefanos Kasselakis – who mistakenly referred to the occupied side of Cyprus as a Turkish “statelet,” went to meet Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides.

“We share common goals, mutual aspirations, and face common challenges, and cooperation should be seen as a natural course of action,” said Christodoulides, no report whether they talked about Kasselakis’ reference about the Turkish-Cypriot side occupied since 1974 Turkish invasions.

“I want to extend my congratulations on your election, and I look forward to continuing the collaboration that has always existed with the leader of the main opposition and with all the leaders,” said Christodoulides.

It was the first visit abroad for Kasselakis, 35, an American businessman who shocked SYRIZA Leftist veterans with his election, a Capitalist at odds with the party’s long-held beliefs.

He defeated the former front-runner, former labor minister Effi Achtsioglou, 38, who said she would have no part in his administration and efforts to resurrect a party beaten down under former leader and one-time premier Alexis Tsipras.

Kasselakis laid a wreath at the military cemetery, Tymvos Makedonitissas and at the Imprisoned Graves, the resting place of Greek-Cypriots executed by the British during the anti-colonial struggle in the mid-1950s, in Nicosia.

He was also scheduled to hold meetings with other officials and politicians and said that going to Cyprus was symbolic and that “it (was his) duty,” but there weren’t any reported references to his faux pas.

Kasselakis, a newcomer to politics, said he misspoke in Greece when calling the Turkish-Cypriot occupied side of the island a “statelet” of Turkey, which played into the hands Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who wants the United Nations to recognize the isolated, occupied side.

Before being elected, Kasselakis was criticizing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for not responding to Erdogan’s push for a separate state Cyprus where Turkey keeps 35,000 troops.

Erdogan said that the UN and international community should “recognize the TRNC’s (sic) sovereignty and establish diplomatic, political, and economic ties with this country,” using a term identifying it as a republic although it’s not.

“It is unacceptable that Mr. Mitsotakis did not respond to Erdogan’s invitation to recognize the second half, the northern part, of their statelet, the north, in Cyprus,” said Kasselakis, apparently unaware of his blunder.

When prompted by a journalist, he quickly corrected himself to describe the entity as a “pseudo-state,” but Achtsioglou quickly jumped on the mistake to try to show it was a rookie error by someone who hadn’t been active in the party.

