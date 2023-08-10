After Soccer Brawl Killing in Greece, Minister Blames Police, Won’t Step Down

Politics

ATHENS – On the job 10 days, Greece’s Citizen Protection Minister Yiannis Economou said a “tragic failure of prevention” by the police in not stopping a motorcade of Croatian hooligans led to the death of a Greek soccer fan and that he won’t resign over it.

Economou replaced Notis Mitarachis, who resigned after he was spotted vacationing on a yacht while wildfires were raging around the country and islands instead of returning to his post to deal with them.

Economou is an agronomist specializing in dairy production and had been a lower-level sports ministry official before appointed to the new post in which he has didn’t have any experience.

Rival parties of the ruling New Democracy said he was inept and should quit but he said he wouldn’t, calling it the “easy way out” in the aftermath of the stabbing death of AEK Athens soccer fan Michalis Katsouris.

That happened in the all-out Battle Royale near the AEK stadium in the Athens neighborhood of Nea Filadelfia where there weren’t any riot police and a half-hour delay in sending officers to the scene.

“I would have no qualms about resigning … if the issue were related to political planning. The Citizen Protection Minister is not a police officer, to put together plans for dealing with hooligans or to point out the obvious, namely that they cannot cross half of Greece without being stopped,” he said, reported the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency AMNA.

“I am aware of and assume my responsibilities, for as long as the Prime Minister trusts me in this position, so we can work hard with the officers, with the Greek police to change all that does not work properly,” he added.

Greek police had been warned by officials in Croatia and Montenegro that the hooligans were traveling to Greece but orders were reportedly given to only monitor and not stop them, but police lost track of them.

THE LONG THUG PARADE

He said the police made mistakes in allowing the Croatians to travel freely despite an earlier ban on them doing so, no reason given why that was countermanded nor why it didn’t fall under his jurisdiction.

“That is unacceptable, inexcusable,” he said, with seven police officers demoted and he said others will be punished as well, but that he wouldn’t take responsibility for what happened.

Some 104 people were arrested after the brawl that reportedly saw the Croatians team up with Greeks who are fans of Panathinaikos in attacking the Greek AEK fans, but it’s known who delivered the fatal blow to Katsouris.

His explanations were dismissed by rival parties with the major opposition SYRIZA spokesman Stergios Kalpakis saying that, “In any other European country, (Economou) would already be history, he would have already resigned.”

Kalpakis added “The responsibilities for this unprecedented fiasco are immense. We are talking about inconceivable ineptitude. The sense of insecurity felt by citizens is made worse by Mr. Economou’s stance, when he says that he bears no political responsibility for this event.”

He went on: “We have roughly 200 Neo-Nazi hooligans known to the authorities, with a history of violence, entering the country, crossing half of Greece in a convoy to reach Athens, boarding the metro to reach Nea Philadelphia, spreading terror and murdering a young person. All this undisturbed!”

Communist Party of Greece (KKE) Member of Parliament Diamanto Manolakou said all of those involved in the debacle “cannot remain in their positions,” after the utter embarrassment to the police and New Democracy’s law-and-order pledges.

She told OPEN TV that the government and police were guilty of “criminal tolerance,” and let “Fascist hooligans to commit a heinous and organized crime undisturbed, while a few days ago they sent three MAT riot police vans to an auction in Patissia for a debt of 800 euros and used tear gas.”

She said police were aware of the motorcade and let it travel all the way through western Greece into Athens and that “Security is for them only an issue selectively, for the profits of business groups and not for the protection of human life.”