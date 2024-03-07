x

March 7, 2024

After Seven-Year Wait, Greece Finally Makes Medical Marijuana Available

March 7, 2024
By The National Herald
FILE - Marijuana plants are seen at a growing facility in Washington County, N.Y., May 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

ATHENS – It was a long time coming – seven years of delays – but Greece has officially made medical cannabis available to patients for the first time, with a prescription, to treat conditions where marijuana has proved effective.

That includes vomiting from chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and combination therapy against HIV or hepatitis C; chronic pain; spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injuries; and as an appetite suppressant in palliative care.

According to projections, the revenue in this market could hit $329.6 million and become lucrative for companies licensed to grow cannabis, the first production plant inaugurated in January at Examilia, in Corinth.

It was done with an investment by Tikun Europe, a subsidiary of Israel-based Tikun Olam, and welcomed by Greek Development & Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis who said Greek patients will benefit from these products, despite cannabis “having a difficult history due to its nature as a narcotic.”

Georgiadis added that this is “a product which we will be able to export throughout Europe because this factory can carry out huge exports to all major European countries,” and Tiken Europe CEO Nikos Beis said the factory is the largest in Europe.

“A new era is beginning for our country with the operation of our Tikun Europe facility, paving the way for Greece to become one of the main players in the field of production and export of medical cannabis products”.

The first patient received her prescription, said Business of Cannabis in a report on the historic moment for Greece’s pharmaceutical industry, although officials have been careful to point out that marijuana use is limited to legal medicinal reasons.

https://businessofcannabis.com/new-era-in-greek-healthcare-as-first-medical-cannabis-prescriptions-issued/

The specialist doctors who now have the right to prescribe medical cannabis include anaesthetists, neurologists, and pathologists specializing in cancer, infections, and rheumatism, the site said.

Once a prescription is initially granted by a specialist, they can then be re-prescribed by other doctors every six months, though the treatment must then be re-evaluated by a specialist, it was added.

NO MEDICAL COVERAGE

Medical cannabis is considered a non-reimbursed treatment, meaning that none of the costs will be covered by the state or insurance, and it’s expensive, coming to 82.96 euros ($90.03) for 5-grams (0.17 ounces) no report whether that might drive people to obtain it from dealers unlawfully.

The product will be available in pharmacies, and Tikun Olam’s product will be distributed by two companies, Lavipharm and Pharmaserve-Lilly.

Anna Paga, a 60-year-old mother of three with psoriatic arthritis, became one of the country’s first medical cannabis patients to receive a prescription and told the Athens Macedonian News Agency: “What can I say about this day? A very big thank you, relief, vindication, freedom to live. I was among the first to get the prescription via the electronic prescription system and I didn’t expect it, I couldn’t believe it. I burst into tears … an end to the risks and fear.”

Greek patient advocacy group Mamaka, which has been leading the battle to make medical cannabis available to patients in Greece told the site that, “We will continue to fight for the rights of our patients by advocating for more varieties on the market, reversal of the law against importation, pediatric use and reimbursement by the National Health System as well as the right to home cultivation.”

“It has been a long time coming here in Greece but we look forward to a better tomorrow when there will be more products on the market and the wide variety of patients’ needs will be met at all levels,” it said.

Medical cannabis was rescheduled in 2017 after a campaign launched by mothers of children with severe epilepsy gathered over 45,000 signatures, meaning it could legally be prescribed for three conditions, on paper.

But only a handful of patients had been able to obtain medical cannabis pharmaceutical products such as Epidyolex and Sativex through individual import requests, often after lengthy and complicated bureaucratic battles.

To Revive Stale US Sales, Candy Companies Pitch Gum as a Stress Reliever and Concentration Aid

Candy companies want to know: What will make Americans start chewing gum again? Gum’s bubble burst during the COVID-19 pandemic, when masks and social distancing made bad breath less of a worry and fewer people spent on impulse buys.

