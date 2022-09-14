After Piraeus, Greece Readies Sale of Port of Alexandroupoli

ΑΤΗΕΝS – Greece’s northern port of Alexandroupoli, which has a growing American military presence and is near Turkey’s border, will have its major stake sold off as part of privatization, a deadline for bids set for Sept. 22.
Two sources not named told the news agency Reuters will sell a 67 percent share in the growing port, the deadline pushed back after one potential bidder asked for more time to assess an offer.
The sale is part of the New Democracy government’s push to speed an economic recovery during the waning COVID-19 pandemic and attract more foreign investors’ interest in regional ports as opportunities.
Four investors, including Quintana Infrastructure and Development and a joint venture of Black Summit Financial Group, Euroports, EFA Group and GEK Terna, were shortlisted last year for the Alexandroupoli sale, the report said.
Situated in the north-east, near the borders with Bulgaria and Turkey and with rail links and a floating gas regasification unit in the pipeline, Alexandroupoli has potential as a transport and energy hub for central Europe, it was said.
Greece had sold a majority share in the once-ailing port of Piraeus to the Chinese management company COSCO which has turned it around despite initial opposition to the idea.
