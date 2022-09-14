x

September 14, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 80ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Economy

After Piraeus, Greece Readies Sale of Port of Alexandroupoli

September 14, 2022
By The National Herald
Alexandroupolis port. (Photo by Eurokinissi)
Alexandroupolis port. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ΑΤΗΕΝS – Greece’s northern port of Alexandroupoli, which has a growing American military presence and is near Turkey’s border, will have its major stake sold off as part of privatization, a deadline for bids set for Sept. 22.

Two sources not named told the news agency Reuters will sell a 67 percent share in the growing port, the deadline pushed back after one potential bidder asked for more time to assess an offer.

The sale is part of the New Democracy government’s push to speed an economic recovery during the waning COVID-19 pandemic and attract more foreign investors’ interest in regional ports as opportunities.

Four investors, including Quintana Infrastructure and Development and a joint venture of Black Summit Financial Group, Euroports, EFA Group and GEK Terna, were shortlisted last year for the Alexandroupoli sale, the report said.

Situated in the north-east, near the borders with Bulgaria and Turkey and with rail links and a floating gas regasification unit in the pipeline, Alexandroupoli has potential as a transport and energy hub for central Europe, it was said.

Greece had sold a majority share in the once-ailing port of Piraeus to the Chinese management company COSCO which has turned it around despite initial opposition to the idea.

RELATED

Society
Greek Coast Guard Denies Turkey’s Refugees Pushback Claims

ATHENS - In what is becoming an endless game of tag, Greece’s Coast Guard dismissed another in a long line of claims about refugee pushbacks, this time from Turkey’s Coast Guard, which is allowing human traffickers to keep sending them.

Politics
Agreement Between Greek Church, HRADF for Schisto Signed
Economy
Energy Crisis: EU Chief Wants to Tap Excess Producer Profits

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Biden Ηopes Ending Cancer Can Be a “National Purpose” for US

BOSTON — President Joe Biden on Monday urged Americans to come together for a new "national purpose" — his administration's effort to end cancer "as we know it.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings