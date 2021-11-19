After Only One Year, Kosmos Greek Grill in Danbury, Conn. For Sale

Default Category

Between lockdowns during the still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and not being able to find enough staff willing to work, brothers Gionis and Mario Profka and their friend George Bournelis have decided to sell the Komos Greek Grill in Danbury, Conn.

It opened a little over a year ago when the Coronavirus was raging but they were able to hang on, posting on their social media accounts that, “after having taken the week off to reflect on our crazy journey we have decided it is time to step down and place Kosmos for sale,” said The Danbury Guardian.

“It isn’t a decision we have taken lightly but we have decided to follow different paths both personally and professionally. We established Kosmos during the pandemic and what a crazy ride it’s been,” they said, starting off wondering whether they would have any customers at all.

“Kosmos is already established which is crazy to think, it has great potential and we would be happy to support the new owners for as long needed in order for them to learn the Greek way and continue to grow,” they added.