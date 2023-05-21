After Near Eurozone Exit, Greece Nearing Investment Grade Status

Economy

ATHENS – Less than three years after the end of three international bailouts totaling €326 billion ($352.74 billion), Greece is on the verge of gaining investment grade rating.

This would come 12 years after the beginning of an economic crisis that saw harsh austerity measures attached to the bailouts, including pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions, and job losses that disproportionately affected low- and middle-income Greeks.

“Greece is an exceptional economic story,” said Filippo Taddei, Senior Economist for Southern Europe at Goldman Sachs, who has been bullish on Greece’s recovery. He noted that the country’s economy has grown for four consecutive years and that unemployment has fallen to 12.5% from a peak of 27.9% in 2013.

However, Taddei also acknowledged that Greece still faces challenges, including a high debt-to-GDP ratio of 179% and a 24% Value Added Tax (VAT) on food.

Despite these challenges, Greece’s progress has been enough to convince some investors that the country is now creditworthy. In April, Standard & Poor’s upgraded Greece’s credit rating to BB+, one notch below investment grade.

If Greece is able to maintain its current trajectory, it could be upgraded to investment grade by the end of the year. This would be a major milestone for the country, as it would make it easier for Greece to borrow money on the international markets and would boost investor confidence.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stated that he has fostered economic recovery even during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, attracting more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), although the benefits have not reached many households.

The growth rate was approximately 6% in 2022, as health measures were eased to attract tourists, the country’s primary revenue generator. This year, Greece is projected to welcome over 30 million tourists, generating €20 billion ($21.64 billion).

However, despite these improvements, the country’s credit rating remains at a sub-investment grade, resulting in higher borrowing costs and constraints on social spending, as observed during the crisis from 2010 to 2018.

Taddei anticipates that the growth rate for 2023 will be around 2%. Nevertheless, Greece continues to outperform other countries in the Eurozone and the entire 27-member European Union, including Germany, its largest economy.

Inflation, which spiked in 2022, prompted the New Democracy government to urge supermarkets to establish “Household Baskets” to stabilize prices for 51 essential goods. Currently, inflation is decreasing and becoming more manageable.

During the crisis, Greece’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by approximately €198.55 billion ($214.9 billion), a decline of 25%. The GDP and wages have not fully recovered, as acknowledged by Mitsotakis, who acknowledges the need for wage increases.

Taddei explained that when a country experiences a significant decrease in GDP, it becomes challenging to achieve sustainable economic growth, invest in capital, and enhance productivity.

Additionally, another driving force for the recovery is the increase in capital expenditure and formation, attracting high-tech giants and international companies that are constructing luxury resorts in Greece. This development contributes to the expansion of productive capacity through the establishment of new facilities, buildings, and machinery.

However, there are dissenting opinions. Yanis Varoufakis, the leader of the MeRA25 party in Parliament and former finance minister under the previous ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, was dismissed for opposing the austerity measures imposed by the party after promising not to do so. Varoufakis argues that Greece is currently in a deeper state of insolvency compared to 2010 when global financial institutions, such as the International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank, and the European Commission, declared Greece bankrupt.

He highlighted that the debt at that time was approximately €295 billion ($319.3 billion), whereas now it is closer to €400 billion ($432.95 billion), with a significant portion owed to the Troika consisting of the IMF-ECB-EU and foreign investors.

“Today, Greece’s population experiences an average living standard that is 20% lower compared to 2010. If we specifically consider the working class, there has been a 45% reduction in GDP per capita. Moreover, when it comes to private sector debt, around two million out of ten million Greeks are burdened with negative equity and nonperforming loans. This represents a record-breaking situation, surpassing even the subprime mortgage crisis experienced in the US in 2008–09,” he explained.