After Movie, Barbie Actor Margot Robbie Went to Sifnos Island to Relax

Cinema

Margot Robbie poses for the media prior to a news conference of the movie "Barbie." in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, July 3, 2023. The film is to be released in the country on July 19. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

SIFNOS – American football stars winning the Super Bowl say they’ll go to Disney World but Australian actor Margot Robbie knew where she was headed after playing the lead role in the blockbuster movie Barbie.

The Greek island of Sifnos.

The Cycladic spot is a favorite of those who prefer its relative quiet and charm to that of the raucous, tourist popular islands Mykonos and Santorini that are so overrun in the summer they resemble Grand Central Station.

“The photos look dreamy but once visitors arrive, they can sometimes find it’s more crowded than Times Square on New Year’s Eve,” Hollywood Reporter said of Mykonos and Santorini, mostly shunned by stars and celebrities.

The news site said that other Hollywood stars, including Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson – who have a summer home on the island of Antiparos – have been sighted on Sifnos, as well as actor Scarlett Johansson.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/lifestyle/lifestyle-news/sifnos-island-greece-travel-celebrity-destination-1235646785/

The island was a shooting site for the 2007 Greek comedy Kiss of Life and the comedic crime dramas The Island and Nicostratos the Pelican, the report said, adding that there’s no airport and a ferry from Piraeus is the way to get there.

“Once there, visitors may opt for rustic relaxation on a clifftop aerie, from which to take in the unfathomable Aegean after sunrise and a canopy of stars after sunset,” it said, Greece still attracting tourists in the autumn.

Sifnos was the birthplace of chef Nikolaos Tselementes who wrote Greek Cookery, published in 1950 and the report added that the island is home to restaurants renowned for their take on traditional Greek foods.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ New Democracy government is going all out to keep visitors coming to pump up the economy’s biggest revenue engine and it’s on a path to bust records in 2023, more islands being featured.

‘Sifnos is a place to avoid all of that and experience what makes the Cyclades so charming to begin with — rustic, days filled with flawless beaches, wilderness walks and a chilling dip in the glistening surf and nights of good food, better wine and bewitching evening breezes under a star-strewn canopy,” the site said.

Maybe you’ll even be able to see Barbie 2?