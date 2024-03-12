After Imposing POS Requirement, Greece Targets High Fees for Card Use

Economy

ATHENS – Greece’s Finance Ministry is talking with banks, credit card companies and managers of Point-of-Sale (POS) systems to reduce the fees to customers and businesses who make electronic payments instead of cash.

The use of POS will be required across Greece as of April 1 – after previous attempts failed to fully utilize them with some businesses, professionals and self-employed still requiring cash to avoid taxes or saying their POS systems or Internet wasn’t working.

The further implementation of POS and use of credit and debit cards, already been rising in Greece for their ease – along with mobile phone apps – has seen the charges disproportionate for smaller businesses with small profit margins.

Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said as card transactions have soared, and so have the profits of card companies and the ability to pay through phones, with banks already lowering ATM use fees.

The global payment system is dominated by American companies, while most countries do not have a national payment system and are looking to break the monopoly by requiring cheaper direct payments, said Kathimerini.

As of April 1 the last sectors not using POS will be required to, including open-air markets and outdoor traders, kiosks, convenience stores and mini-markets, taxis, brokers, advertising agencies and public relations agencies, as well as theaters and cinemas.

By law, they should have already ordered a POS, while if they have applied for the supply but the installation is pending, then they have till March 31. Customers will be able to pay in public markets by card, even on cell phones.