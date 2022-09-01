x

September 1, 2022

After Greece Complains, NATO Deletes Turkish Victory Tweet

September 1, 2022
By The National Herald
FILE - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference prior to a NATO summit in Brussels, Monday, June 27, 2022. NATO heads of state will meet for a NATO summit in Madrid beginning on Tuesday, June 28. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

ATHENS – In a quick turnabout after Greece said it was “tasteless” and “unacceptable,” NATO’s Allied Land Command (LANDCOM) deleted a tweet congratulating Turkey on its Victory Day, marking the 1922 defeat of Greece in Asian Minor.

“Today is the 100th anniversary of Turkish Independence. We join our Turkish allies across NATO and beyond in celebration of their Victory and Turkish Armed Forces Day,” LANDCOM, which is based in the Turkish city of Izmir, said.

The tweet was accompanied by a photo depicting a unit of Turkish soldiers below a large Turkish flag, further irking Greece after NATO has refused to intervene over Turkish jets repeatedly violating Greek airspace.

Greece’s permanent representative to the security alliance filed a demarche condemning the tweet, the Foreign Ministry earlier said, adding that another would be sent to the the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE,) although the tweet was removed.

The LANDCOM Twitter account regularly tweets messages on the national holidays of member countries, such as on March 25 for Greek Independence Day and it wasn’t indicated whether the tweet was just ignorance or intended.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has praised Turkey as a valuable ally even after Turkey bought Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems that undermine the defense alliance and could be used against Greece in a conflict, as relations with Turkey remain taut.

 

Mikhail Gorbachev’s Death Mourned as Passing of Rare Leader

BANGKOK — The passing of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union and for many the man who restored democracy to then-communist-ruled European nations, was mourned Wednesday as the loss of a rare leader who changed the world and for a time gave hope for peace among the superpowers.

