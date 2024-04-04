x

April 4, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 42ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

SPORTS

After Flight Delay, Defending Champion Uconn Arrives in Arizona for Final Four in Middle of Night

April 4, 2024
By Associated Press
Final Four Basketball
FILE - Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley gestures during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgetown, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Washington. UConn plays Alabama in a semifinal game at the Final Four on Saturday, April 6, in Glendale, Ariz.(AP Photo/Nick Wass, FIle)

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Defending national champion UConn finally touched down in Arizona for the Final Four at 3:15 a.m. MST on Thursday after a long delay and a red-eye flight.

After the plane they were supposed to depart on at around 6 p.m. EDT had mechanical issues getting to the East Coast, the Huskies took off in a smaller Allegiant Air plane from Bradley International Airport near Hartford at about 1:30 a.m. EDT for the flight to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

No. 1 seed UConn is scheduled to play fourth-seeded Alabama on Saturday night in the semifinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The championship game is Monday night.

Alabama and Purdue arrived in Arizona on Tuesday night, and North Carolina State came in Wednesday afternoon.

The NCAA said in a statement that it worked with UConn and a charter company to develop several alternatives.

UConn center Donovan Clingan, center, battles for a rebound against San Diego State guard Darrion Trammell, left, and forward Elijah Saunders, right, during the first half of the Sweet 16 college basketball game in the men’s NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

“We are very disappointed that UConn will arrive later than anticipated and it’s unfortunate the team’s travel experience has been impacted,” the NCAA said.

The Huskies had not been on a plane since just after their March 6 game with Marquette, when they had to spend an extra day in Milwaukee because of a canceled flight. They took buses to the Big East Tournament and first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, both in New York, and the East Regional in Boston.

The travel problems were first reported by CBS Sports, which was told of the issue by coach Dan Hurley.

___
By PAT EATON-ROBB AP Sports Writer

RELATED

SPORTS
40 Games Unbeaten, 3 Trophies in Play. Leverkusen is at the Business End of Its Season

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Forty games unbeaten, and a historic treble is still on.

SPORTS
Lebron James Says Popularity of Women’s Basketball Is Due to Familiar Stars
SPORTS
Without Messi, Inter Miami Unravels Late, Falls 2-1 to Monterrey in Champions Cup

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Cleanup Begins at Los Angeles ‘Trash House’ Where Entire Property Is Filled with Garbage and Junk

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass vowed that cleanup would happen at a home where mounds of garbage and debris had piled up several feet high across the entire property's fenced-in yard and driveway.

ATHENS - Greece’s Migration and Asylum Ministry has been fined 175,000 euros ($189,926) by the Personal Data Protection Agency over use of biometric control and surveillance systems in detention centers on Aegean islands.

ATHENS - Eleven Members of Parliament from Greece’s far-right Spartiates (Spartans) party are facing charges of electoral fraud from a Supreme Court prosecutor who had been investigating possible ties to jailed former Golden Dawn leader Ilias Kasidiaris.

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Forty games unbeaten, and a historic treble is still on.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government's chief human resources agency issued a new rule on Thursday making it harder to fire thousands of federal employees, hoping to head off former President Donald Trump's promises to radically remake the workforce along ideological lines if he wins back the White House in November.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.