x

April 1, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 52ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

General News

After Five Good Years, Yoleni’s Restaurant Shuts Down in Providence

April 1, 2023
By The National Herald
273573317_369289048530736_6308627079506187448_n
Yoleni's Greek restaurant in Providence. (Photo Facebook)

It opened with a bang in 2018 and built a loyal following of regulars but Yoleni’s Greek restaurant in Providence, Rhode Island fell victim to the oldest problem ending eateries: location, location, location – and a COVID aftermath.

It was known for its Greek yogurt, fresh feta, and flatbreads as well as its marketplace selling authentic products flown in from Greece, said Rhode Island Monthly about what drew customers.

The building is owned by Paolino Properties, which sited the pandemic as the closing cause. “We are very sad to see Yoleni’s close. The restaurant, which opened in 2018, was never able to fully rebound from coronavirus lockdowns.

“No parking, no residents, no foot traffic. No surprises,” Matt Simmons, a local hospitality consultant and beverage director said.

Yoleni’s first began as a small, specialty Greek producer with online sales and opened its first location in Athens before Alexandra Georgiou and her husband shifted it to Providence.

“Rhode Island Red Food Tours included Yoleni’s as a stop. The guests absolutely loved it and went back all the time after the tours. So sad,” said a representative for the company.

 

RELATED

Politics
Gianaris: New York Landmarks Lit in Blue Celebrating Greek Independence Day (Photos)

ASTORIA – New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris released photos of New York State landmarks illuminated in blue on March 25, in observance of Greek Independence Day.

Associations
Direct Archdiocesan District Philoptochos Agape Luncheon to Be Held on April 29
Events
Symposium on Byzantium’s Cultural Heritage through the Ages to Present, April 2

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.