After Five Good Years, Yoleni’s Restaurant Shuts Down in Providence

It opened with a bang in 2018 and built a loyal following of regulars but Yoleni’s Greek restaurant in Providence, Rhode Island fell victim to the oldest problem ending eateries: location, location, location – and a COVID aftermath.

It was known for its Greek yogurt, fresh feta, and flatbreads as well as its marketplace selling authentic products flown in from Greece, said Rhode Island Monthly about what drew customers.

The building is owned by Paolino Properties, which sited the pandemic as the closing cause. “We are very sad to see Yoleni’s close. The restaurant, which opened in 2018, was never able to fully rebound from coronavirus lockdowns.

“No parking, no residents, no foot traffic. No surprises,” Matt Simmons, a local hospitality consultant and beverage director said.

Yoleni’s first began as a small, specialty Greek producer with online sales and opened its first location in Athens before Alexandra Georgiou and her husband shifted it to Providence.

“Rhode Island Red Food Tours included Yoleni’s as a stop. The guests absolutely loved it and went back all the time after the tours. So sad,” said a representative for the company.