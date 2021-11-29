x

November 29, 2021

After Fatal Car Chase Shooting, Greek Cops Undergo Retraining

November 29, 2021
By The National Herald
Policemen gather around their injured colleague after an attack by protesters during clashes in Athens, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Aggelos Barai)
FILE- Policemen gather around their injured colleague after an attack by protesters during clashes in Athens, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Aggelos Barai)

ATHENS – Some 2,000 Greek motorcycle police who ride in tandem and teams in the so-called DIAS patrol units have begun more training in the wake of the fatal shooting of a car chase suspect.

About 100 will take part each week, said Kathimerini, which means it will take five months to finish the retraining that was deemed necessary after officers were charged in the shooting the claimed as self-defense because the suspect tried to run them down.

Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos announced the program on Nov. 1 when he promised a “continuous retraining of all the retraining of all the police group, with priority given to the DIAS units, one of which was involved in the fatal incident.

The training will focus on theoretical and practical applications, including a two-day seminar on the new Penal Code, human rights, psychology and issues such as racism, xenophobia, asylum and torture, with lectures from prosecutors, legal experts and psychiatrists who teach in police officer academies, the paper said.

The practical part will involve weapons training, chasing suspects, frisking and first aid but it wasn’t said if there will be further continuing reeducation after the program finishes or whether the officers had prior training with the same subjects before being deployed.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

