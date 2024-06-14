After EU Elections Setback, Mitsotakis Will Stay the Course

Politics

ATHENS – Acknowledging disappointing results in the European Parliament elections for New Democracy, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said there won’t be early elections in Greece and dismissed any idea of taking New Democracy further right.

Far-right parties gained in the European Union and more than doubled their support in Greece, together garnering 20 percent of the vote although the abstention rate of 60 percent was a record.

On the Diaspora front, the Greek-American candidates who ran for office in the European Parliament elections may not have managed to win any seats, but they had a very good showing that allows them to feel that they have dropped an anchor for good in the political scene of their homeland.

Regarding his plans to keep moving forward with his reform agenda, Mitsotakis told Alpha TV that, “the result was not what we expected,” but he said to Bloomberg that it was better than he expected, with no explanation for the contradiction, although his party was still far ahead of rivals.

New Democracy, which won 40.67 percent of the national vote in July 2023 elections that saw him rout the major opposition SYRIZA a second time, got only 28.3 percent in the EU elections, below his aim of 33 percent.

“I believe in four-year cycles,” he said, adding that, “There is no possibility of a snap election,” unlike in France where President Emanuel Macron called polls after his party took a bad beating from the far-right candidates.

He said any talk about taking the party further right to appeal to extremists was “wrong and completely disorienting,” and added that, “the issue is not whether we go to the center or to the right, but whether we are more effective.”

He said that the nearly 41 percent New Democracy won in 2023 “no longer exists,” calling it “liberating,” and noted the Conservatives are still far ahead of SYRIZA and the PASOK Socialists duking it out for second place.

He said while the Cabinet could be changed – an apparent acknowledgment of voter disaffection over his government’s secrecy around causes of a 2023 train crash that killed 57 and other issues – that, “we will proceed with the great reforms, we will step on the gas, not the brakes.”

The party seemed to have lost a big chunk of a hard-core Conservative base after his government pushed through gay marriage over the objection of the Church and has been hammered over taxes on the self-employed.

WHAT’S LEFT NOW

“I am a person who believes deeply in equality and human rights and that is why I proposed the initiative. We were one step ahead of the party,” he said about the contentious gay marriage legislation.

He admitted that, “for a traditional part of our voters, this is something that upset them, possibly more than we had appreciated,” but said he wouldn’t move to allow married gay couples to adopt children.

He also said there would be measures to deal with high food prices that he blamed largely on multinationals and for which he asked the European Union to intervene, although his government fined gougers.

There was little response to the results from SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis, who set a goal of 15 percent and got 14.9 percent, although he rejected an idea from two party members to try to unify the left and bring in PASOK as well as the New Left.

Kasselakis, a Greek-American businessman who took over the party in 2023, has struggled to raise its fortunes and said there was no chance of reaching out to the New Left, which is made up of former SYRIZA dissidents who broke away in protest at his leadership.

A disappointing third place finish in European Parliament elections with just 12.8 percent of the vote, however, has brought grumbling in the PASOK-Kinal Socialists and could see leader Nikos Androulakis challenged.

The results saw only a 1.34 percent rise from the 2023 general elections in Greece and saw him unable to gain any real traction with voters, the center-left and the major opposition SYRIZA both stuck in a rut.

Odysseas Konstantinopoulos, a senior PASOK official from the party that once dominated Greece but fell out of favor after supporting austerity to gain a place as a junior partner in a previous New Democracy government, raised the question about Androulakis’ standing now.

Konstantinopoulos said there should be another election for party leader in 2024 after Androulakis said he wasn’t interested in an overture from SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis in a bid to unify the left against New Democracy.

Another PASOK stalwart, Nikos Papandreou, fell in line with the idea of a leadership contest, as did others in the party who felt the time was right to try another way to resurrect the dormant party that hasn’t overtaken SYRIZA.

Strong Performances by Greek-American Candidates

Among the Greek-American candidates who ran for office in the European Parliament elections, first and best was the lawyer from New York, Niovi Christopoulou, who was a candidate with the New Democracy party and managed to receive 30,787 votes. In fact, among the postal votes from abroad, Christopoulou managed to collect 1,348 votes and ranked 12th among the 42 New Democracy candidates.

“I feel grateful and a great sense of responsibility for supporting the voters in these demanding European elections after a long absence abroad. It was an honorable and deeply emotionally-charged journey for me during which I connected at the local level with all Greeks who are looking for a different political voice with an emphasis on national values, development, and modernization as well as deep respect for their daily struggle,” Christopoulou told The National Herald.

The journalist, and indeed our former colleague at TNH, Nikos Angelidis, who was a candidate for the KKE, managed to collect 28,258 votes (of which 147 were by mail).

Antonis Gounalakis, PhD candidate in Economics with a scholarship at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst who was a candidate for SYRIZA, collected 14,742 votes (of which 226 were from the mail-in process).

The perfermance of Natassa Romanou was adequate, despite the fact that her party, the New Left, did not do so well in these elections. Romanou collected 7,297 votes (of which 427 were by mail, a performance that was the third best in her party behind Gabriel Sakellaridis and Stelios Kouloglou).