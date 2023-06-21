After Elections Wipeout, Not Much Left of Greece’s Shattered Left

Politics

ATHENS – With the former ruling New Democracy expected to repeat its first round trouncing of rivals in a second ballot June 25, the Conservatives of party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis also are poised to deliver another left hook knockout.

Then Prime Minister Mitsotakis routed the major opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance by a 2-1, near 21 percent margin, although it gained less than 1 percent more from its winning margin against the Leftists in July, 2019 snap elections.

SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras paid the price for reneging on virtually all his promises while in power for 4 ½ years before being unceremoniously dumped by New Democracy and Mitsotakis and voters didn’t forget it.

In a review of the elections and what’s expected to come, the German state broadcaster Deutsche Welle noted that Mitsotakis also was able to effectively mute any voice from the country’s fractured left.

While the Socialist left PASOK-KINAL Movement for Change gained in popularity with 11.46 percent of the vote, that was enough for only 19 seats in the 300-member Parliament.

With 7.23 percent, the KKE Communists gained some traction but that would have earned the party 26 seats, up by 11 but still essentially powerless and voiceless.

And then the demise of the left MeRA25 party of Yanis Varoufakis, who had been SYRIZA’ combative finance chief in battling with the Troika of the country’s lenders who demanded – and got – acceptance of austerity measures from Tsipras in return for an 86-billion euro ($93.76 billion.)

Varoufakis’ party fell below the 3 percent threshold needed to get into Parliament and is lagging behind some fringe parties in the second ballot that could see seven parties elected.

What happened? How did Mitsotakis and the Conservatives become so dominant that nothing that was thrown at them by the left: a surveillance scandal, a train wreck that killed 57 people and alleged refugee pushbacks didn’t dent their popularity.

The economy.

With tourists coming in expected record numbers, near 6 percent growth in 2022 as the COVID-19 pandemic waned (but still not enough money to lower a 24 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) voters showed all they really cared about was their wallets.

In a review of the results, Germany’ state broadcaster Deutsche Welle said the Greek left got hammered over a shift in attitude toward wanting faster recovery and people weary of bad news and infighting.

https://www.dw.com/en/greece-left-wing-in-crisis-in-run-up-to-election/a-65971257

Maria Dariotaki, a 19-year-old archeology student campaigning at a MeRA25 stand in Athens, was disappointed by the result and angry at SYRIZA and Tsipras for reneging on his promises.

“During the crisis, he promised us that he would abandon austerity. Then, after 61 percent of voters in the 2015 referendum backed an end to austerity, SYRIZA did a U-turn,” she told the news site.

The marginalization of the divided left came despite the young largely leaning toward them although there are many young hard-right and near Fascist elements as well.

Giannis Zisis, 22, in Thessaloniki, said, “I’m not happy with New Democracy,” but that he’s disappointed in Tsipras. “When my friends and I discuss the situation, I notice that many people my age are disappointed in him.”

Political scientist Dimitris Christopoulos said Tsipras put himself in a weak political position and is now 0-4 against Mitsotakis, soon likely to take a fifth beating but he won’t step down as party leader.

“What we saw on May 21 was just a symptom of a longer crisis that began eight years ago,” and that Tsipras lost his way, disenchanting the center-left and the far-left at the same time with his vacillation, even changing the party name from Radical Left to Progressive Alliance.

“He thought that the closer he moved towards conservative positions, the more likely his political survival would be,” said Christopoulos, a turn that turned out to maybe be the end of the party’s waning influence.