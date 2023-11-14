After Dissidents Break Away, Kasselakis Sees New Day for SYRIZA

Politics

ATHENS – A split that saw 46 veterans break off hasn’t deterred Greece’s major opposition SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis staying on a course to reshape the party and trying to recapture voter support.

He told radio station Sto Kokkino that, “It is a new day for our party, united and with fresh ideas and with a deep social, humanitarian and ecological signal we will go forward and open the party to society.”

But the breakaway group now calling itself the Umbrella faction kept up a fusillade of criticism at Kasselakis, a Greek-American with a Capitalist background trying to make SYRIZA less radical.

The splintering came after a bitter meeting of the party’s Central Committee that saw fiery statements about its direction, those breaking off saying Kasselakis is pulling away from its Leftist ideologies.

He had said he wanted to try to make it more like the Democratic party in the United States, where he lived most of his life before coming to Greece to take over the Leftists.

Umbrella is led by former finance minister Euclid Tsakalotos – who was one of the losing candidates against Kasselakis in the election to replace former leader and one-time premier Alexis Tsipras, who quit after SYRIZA was routed by New Democracy in June elections.

While Tsakalotos hasn’t stated what the next step would be, media reports indicated that a new leftist party will be formed, after another SYRIZA veteran who broke off said he’s mulling setting one up as well.

Former labor minister Effie Achtsioglou, who was the front-runner to replace Tsipiras before Kasselakis’ sudden ascension on the back of a social media campaign has decided to stay in SYRIZA despite tensions with the new leader, but has set up an inner group called 6 + 6.

That has further fractured the party with internal battles and disagreements about whether to give Kasselakis more time to develop a vision and political agenda against the ruling Conservatives.