x

September 28, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.96 USD

NYC 55ºF

ATHENS 86ºF

Society

After Delays, Cyprus OK’s First Crematorium, Will Fire Up in 2024

September 28, 2022
By The National Herald
the-good-funeral-guide-pawEgfvDUqg-unsplash
(Photo by The Good Funeral Guide via unsplash.com)

NICOSIA – Six years after Cyprus approved cremation, the country’s first crematorium is due to start use by 2024 after applications for its construction were approved by the environment department.

The project will be done by M.W Crematorium Cyprus, at an estimated cost of 2.2 million euros ($2.11 million) and a timeline to build from 18-24 months and is slated for a spot in Ayia Varvara in Paphos.

The ministry found no problem there, said The Cyprus Mail in a report about years of setbacks for those wanting the option of cremation that faced opposition from the Orthodox Church which said it wanted to “preserve tradition.”

Cremation as an option is especially the choice of many expatriates on the island, it was noted, with a shortage of cemetery plots and the high cost of sending a body back to the homeland and added problems.

Since 2016, Cyprus and Malta have been the only European Union members without a crematorium and the Church’s argument – it could lose out financially if people don’t get buried – said relatives wouldn’t be able to visit resting places.

A private initiative cremation backer who didn’t want to be identified told the paper in October, 2021 that once it would begin that, “We think that there will be approximately 60 cremations carried out per month and we believe it will be popular with most nationalities and religions.”

The 2016 legislation stipulates that those wanting to be cremated must register their preference in life, and not after death by their relatives and to have expressed it was their exclusive right.

 

 

 

 

RELATED

Cyprus
Cyprus Fears Being Drawn into Potential Greece-Turkey Conflict

NICOSIA - With 35,000 Turkish troops already stationed on the occupied northern third of the island, Cyprus' legitimate government is worried it would be in the crosshairs if a war between Turkey and Greece breaks out.

Politics
Cyprus Seeks UN Help to Stem Asylum-Seeker “Avalanche”
Politics
Turkish-Cypriot Leader Slams UK’s Sitting On the Sidelines

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Bam! NASA Spacecraft Crashes Into Asteroid in Defense Test

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings