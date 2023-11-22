After Deadly Floods, Fires, Mitsotakis Rolls Out Disaster Recovery Plan

Politics

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaking in Parliament outlined plans to help the affected regions of Thessaly and Evros recover from the disasters on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – After facing criticism his government was unprepared for deadly summer fires and floods, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis outlined plans to help the affected regions of Thessaly and Evros recover from the disasters.

Speaking in Parliament, he again said climate change was partially to blame although critics earlier said that didn’t explain why measures weren’t in blame to mitigate floods and clear woods of dried materials that created tinderboxes.

The government allocates funds to local municipalities to do much of that work – which wasn’t done in some cases – and no accounting of how the money was spent and blame cast in the wake of earlier floods and fires showing the danger.

“We paid a heavy price in confronting these new challenges,” he said, the state having to put up subsidies far in excess of the cost of limiting the damage from the disasters, that wasn’t fully done.

“I am the last person to express satisfaction with our handling of recent disasters,” he said, although the major rival SYRIZA said there were shortcomings without mentioning it didn’t have a disaster response plan in place before July 23, 2018 wildfires that killed 103 people.

Mitsotakis’ New Democracy government had implemented cell phone alert warning messages for disasters that held down the loss of life and he pointed to a deadly fire on Hawaii which didn’t have a similar plan.

He said the state has put out 120 million euros ($130.84 million) for 33,000 households that suffered losses, many farms and small businesses flooded out or burned with the loss of crops and materials.

He said that some 65,000 applications for aid had been submitted and were being vetted and cross-checked, with errors being found, no report whether there was any fraudulent attempts to get money.

He said that Greece’s essentially tax-free shipping oligarchs who rake in billions were going to help reconstruct 25 damaged schools and that anti-flooding and anti-corrosion projects have begun, especially the burned Dadia National Forest.

Destroyed railway lines will be restored, including the commercial connection of Larissa to Lianokladi with a single line, another for the Larissa-Volos line.

He said the overall restoration cost would be more than 3.3 billion euros ($3.6 billion) and that most of it would come from European Union funds designed to provide aid for such works.

Despite what looks to be a record tourism year bringing in as much as 21 billion euros ($22.9 billion) and growth accelerating with the further waning of the COVID-19 pandemic he said that, “State resources are not inexhaustible.”

He added, “From now on, everyone must participate in defense against nature’s attacks,” and that beginning in 2024 businesses with more than 2 million euro ($2.18 million) turnover would have to obtain private disaster insurance.