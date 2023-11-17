x

November 17, 2023

After Deadly Floods, EU Charges Greece Over Flood Map Update Failure

November 17, 2023
By The National Herald
Greece Floods
FILE - A man clears mud outside his house in a flooded street in Volos city, Greece, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – The European Commission has begun legal action against Greece as the only of 27 member states failing to update flood risk and hazard maps that weren’t in place ahead of deadly summer floods that destroyed agricultural heartland.

Greece didn’t bring the maps up to date by March 2020 as required under a 2007 European Union Flood Directive – no reason was given why although governments have been notoriously slow in implementing bloc laws.

The New Democracy said it would comply by June, but then said that would be delayed until the end of 2023, and the floods then struck – after a record heat wave and killer fires across the country.

The news was reported by POLITICO, which noted that the EU said the maps were “key instruments” for flood prevention and risk management to  help raise awareness about areas at risk of flooding and help communities develop strategies for reducing these risks.”

https://www.politico.eu/article/eu-takes-greece-to-court-over-failure-to-update-flood-risk-maps/

They can also be used by civil protection, firefighters and first responders to “plan emergency responses” and “support insurance decisions,” as well as inform “and-use planning and urban development, particularly to avoid creating new risks,” the Commission said.

Mitsotakis faced blistering criticism for his government’s response to the deadly wildfires and devastating floods that hit the country over the summer, for not overseeing how state aid was spent to mitigate the effects of disasters.

Then major opposition SYRIZA slammed his government for being unprepared and not having measures to deal with disasters, but the Leftists didn’t mention their own failures over July, 2018 wildfires that killed 103 people when it was in power and didn’t have disaster response plans.

A Missing Sailor's Last Message from Hurricane Otis Was to Ask His Family to Pray for Him

