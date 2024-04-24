After Deadly Fires, Floods, Greece Gears for More With Disasters Exercise

Society

FILE - Damaged household items are thrown into a flooded street in Sotirio village near the city of Volos, Greece, on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

The July 23, 2018 wildfires that killed 104 people, more fires in 2022 and 2023, as well as floods that killed people and livestock caught Greece off guard, but the government has responded with a three-day disaster exercise preparing for more.

The maneuvers were held on Crete and aimed at having authorities and responders ready to deal with eventualities after shortcomings under different governments led to deaths and loss of land.

The exercise was aimed at preparing for emergencies, also including earthquakes, to which Greece is susceptible, as well as tsunamis and industrial accidents, conducted under the aegis of the Civil Protection Ministry and code named Minoas.

It also drilled workers in rescuing tourists in the aftermath of thousands of foreign visitors on the island of Rhodes in the summer of 2023 forced to flee wildfires and complaining they were left on their own apart from being helped by locals.

“The feeling of safety is very important to us, our associates and our customers,” Nikos Vlasiadis, General Manager of a five-star hotel near Iraklio, told Agence France-Presse (AFP.)

The hotel took part in a simulation exercise responding to a 7.2-magnitude earthquake emergency. It wasn’t said what that included in terms of rescuing victims or finding people lost in such a disaster.

https://www.barrons.com/news/greece-holds-major-disaster-response-training-exercise-a51e54b1

A day earlier, a similar scenario involving a 6.4-magnitude undersea earthquake played out in the city of Hania. “Things have changed and we need to be ready,” said Vlasiadis, fake blood on his face.

“The purpose is to highlight problems so they can be addressed,” Efthymios Lekkas, head of Greece’s earthquake planning and protection organisation (OASP), told AFP.

More than 160,000 residents participated, including some 80,000 schoolchildren, Lekkas said. A 4.9-magnitude tremor struck the island in August 2023, after a 5.1-magnitude quake in May 2023.

“Tourists are not obliged to know (what to do in the event of an earthquake). Hotels must have (emergency) plans,” Lekkas said.

More than 32 million people visited Greece in a record-breaking 2023 although there were wildfires and floods whose images flashed around the world, not deterring people from continuing to come.

Ronni Aram, a tourist from Germany taking part in the drill, said it was “absolutely essential when it comes to the case of a real emergency that everyone is prepared and knows what to do so that everyone will be safe.”

Two people died on the island of Samos in October 2020 from a 7.0-magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea that also killed more than 100 people in the coastal Turkish city of Izmir.

The Greek government in March offered compensation to tourists evacuated from wildfires on the holiday island of Rhodes last year so they can stay there again.