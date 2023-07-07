After Crushing Defeat, Tsipras Stepping Down, What Now for SYRIZA?

Politics

The time has come to begin a new cycle in SYRIZA, party leader Alexis Tsipras said in his statements at Zappeio after a meeting of the Executive Bureau of the party on Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Photo by TATIANA BOLARI/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – There wasn’t a morning after for then SYRIZA leader and former premier Alexis Tsipras who was routed in the June 25 second round of elections and quit after going 0-4 against Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

He left behind a party in tatters, a legacy of broken promises, reneging on vows to help workers, pensioners and the poor, a failed lack of vision for what direction it should take and possibly dooming it to political irrelevancy.

A host of unfamiliar names, apart from provocative former deputy health minister Pavlos Polakis are jockeying to be the new leader but seem set to be second bananas for a long time to the untouchable Mitsotakis.

Sokratis Famellos, head of the SYRIZA parliamentary group that has only 47 seats, a loss of 98 from when it was in power from 2015-19 before being crushed by New Democracy, was left to grasp at straws about the Leftists vague role now.

He tried to convince voters that the government now has the financial room to help the electorate because of what SYRIZA did while ruling – during which it imposed big pay cuts, tax hikes and slashed pensions.

Talking to the party’s lawmakers ahead of a debate on New Democracy’s agenda for the next four years – or beyond – Famellos thanked Tsipras for the “great legacy he bequeaths to both the party and society,” despite his failures.

In the new parliamentary term, SYRIZA will perform its political duties “in the people’s name and in all sincerity, within and beyond Parliament,” he said, complaining that Mitsotakis“promises solutions to problems that either he created or could not resolve,” sounding a lot like Tsipras.

Famellos said that SYRIZA’s proposals wouldn’t abandon citizens as it had done while in power and that the party would fight for a progressive social state and had a plan for the economy that’s recovering as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes.

The leftist analytical news site Jacobin wasn’t kind to Tsipras or what he made of SYRIZA after taking it from obscurity to victory in 2015 in a voter backlash against traditional mainstream parties, including New Democracy.

“The return to power for the Left is likely to be a slow process, and avoiding the repetition of the fall of SYRIZA should be the main objective,” said the site, putting the blame squarely on Tsipras’ constant flipping of positions.

“SYRIZA’s election strategy was to focus almost exclusively on New Democracy’s political scandals and blatant authoritarianism, without offering a more concrete economic policy agenda of their own. This approach missed that a precarious and impoverished population primarily cares about its economic survival,” it added.

If Greece’s accelerating economic recovery continues – with all signs indicating it would, such as optimism over the 8-billion euro ($8.71 billion) development of the abandoned Hellenikon International Airport site – SYRIZA could be adrift.

In the face of tourists returning in droves, cafes and restaurants packed, near 6 percent growth in 2022 that’s expected to continue and prosperity in the air – except for many in the middle class – SYRIZA is left to tilt at windmills for now.

The party will have to look behind them too, with the re-emergence of the once dominant PASOK that merged with the center-left KINAL Movement for Change and is trying to come back from the political dead after nearly becoming extinct for backing austerity measures to be a partner in a previous New Democracy rule.

But perhaps the biggest problem is the no-name worry: love him or hate him, Tsipras was a name that everybody in Greece knew, and now no one wants to.