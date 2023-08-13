After Croatian Hooligans Deadly Violence, Greece Has No Answers Yet

Society

ATHENS – With endless vows by Greek governments to stop soccer violence having failed, an all-out brawl begun by Croatian neo-Nazis that left a fan of Greece’s AEK stabbed dead has led to yet another promise to crack down.

Ministers of the New Democracy government blamed the police for failing to stop the chaos outside the AEK team’s stadium and for not keeping out some 150-200 Croatians who were allegedly banned, but allowed to enter.

In a review, Germany’s state broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) said that the government, like those before it, hasn’t shown a willingness to confront the powerful soccer team owners, some who are influential shipping oligarchs.

And the game that was postponed will take place Aug. 19 in Athens after AEK travels to Zagreb for a match there on Aug. 15 with fans supposed to be prohibited from entering in either event.

“The search for the people responsible for the violent clashes between rival soccer fans in Athens continues apace,” the report said, with 104 arrests – 97 of them Croatians – but no clue yet who killed Michalis Katsouris.

More than 100 members of the radical right-wing Croatian ultras known as the Bad Blue Boys, who support Dinamo Zagreb, joined forces with Greeks from AEK’s rival Panathinaikos in the assault.

At least 10 people were injured as the melee unfolded without any Greek riot police in the area and other forces sent only a half-hour later after all the damage was done and before critics ripped authorities for the lack of a response.

The Union of European Football Associations, European soccer’s governing body and Greece had barred the Croatian fans from coming but police allowed them in while given orders only to watch them but lost them in traffic.

A convoy of vehicles traveled halfway across the Balkans, passing both the Montenegrin and Albanian borders unchallenged, before driving 550 kilometers (330 miles) across Greece to Athens and entered without being checked.

No one stopped them, even though the Croatian authorities had informed Greek police at least three days previously about the impending “invasion,” the report said, and a warning from Greek police in charge of sports violence was ignored.

The police officers responsible for combating violence in sport had also issued a warning in good time. The Montenegrin border guards had even passed the license plate numbers of the relevant cars to the Greek police, the report said.

But still the Croatians, identified as neo-Nazi right-wing extremists traveled into Greece fully armed to the teeth with an array of weapons while police said they were being “discreetly monitored” instead of stopped and detained.

The Croatian ultras traveled the final stretch of their journey to the stadium on the subway, masked and armed with clubs. According to Greek police, they were “The government in Athens immediately began looking for scapegoats and promptly identified and suspended seven police officers: the officer responsible for combating violence in sport and six high-ranking traffic police officers responsible for the route between the Albanian border and Athens,” the report said.

“Most Greek media — including pro-government outlets — found this response inadequate, even laughable,” the report said, adding that new Citizen Protection Minister Yiannis Economou – who had been an assistant sports ministry – said it wasn’t his fault even though the police are under his command.

He blamed them, as did Minister of State Makis Voridis, while Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has been out of the public eye, no report where he is or if he’s vacationing, his absence mocked by critics with a missing persons Amber Alert.

DW said that leaked police documents have confirmed that all responsible authorities – including police headquarters – knew in advance that the ultras were coming, where they would be staying and even that they had made contact with Panathinaikos backers.

Oikonomou, an agronomist specializing in dairy production and no experience in his position, had only been in office only 10 days before the clashes, taking over from Notis Mitarakis, who quit after being spotted vacationing on a yacht as wildfires swept the country and islands.

Oikonomou ordered an investigation – a common practice in Greece after tragedies, scandals and embarrassments to governments that generally fade into the background are forgotten.

“But the Greek public does not have much faith in such internal inquiries, which many feel are used to cover up rather than to find answers,” the report said although New Democracy won in such a rout in elections that it effectively dismantled any real opposition and rules outright.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic called Mitsotakis to offer his condolences but neither suggested calling off the soccer games, with the fans of the clubs important voting blocs with influence over governments.

Only former Citizen Protection Minister Giannis Panousis, from the major rival SYRIZA, said there should be penalties and told state broadcaster ERT that letting the games go on, even without fans, wasn’t the answer.

He said the only likely solution would be to relegate the teams to lower divisions or end soccer. A Professor of Criminology, he told DW that soccer team owners – who themselves have been accused of fixing matches and colluding – wield too much power and that, “If we continue to delay the clean-up of soccer any longer, it is just a matter of time until someone else is killed.”