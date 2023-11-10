After Callas Role, Bellucci Honored at Thessaloniki Film Festival

Cinema

THESSALONIKI – Acclaimed actress Monica Bellucci, celebrated for her portrayal of late Greek opera star Maria Callas was given an honorary Golden Alexander award at the 64th Thessaloniki International Film Festival.

The screening of her new film Maria Callas: Letters and Memoirs attracted big crowds outside the Olympion Theater, the movie combining Callas’ career with that of Bellucci, who performed as the diva and read her unpublished letters.

Bellucci performed the monologue at the ancient Odeon of Herodes Atticus in 2021 and she told reporters that it was, “a magical experience for me.’

Bellucci said Callas “led a brave life. That is why she still inspires me … She fought for her freedom. She got a divorce at a time when this was not socially acceptable … she explored her femininity and asserted her sexual freedom.”

She dazzled at a red carpet affair, arriving in an all-black outfit and interacted with the crowd, fans yelling her name, showing off banners and the star signing autographs for people.