June 27, 2024

Economy

After Big Recovery, Foreign Direct Investment in Greece Plummets Hard

June 27, 2024
By TNH Staff
Greece EU Naval Mission
FILE - A freight train line at the port of Piraeus during its inauguration on June 20, 2014. (AP Photo/Louisa Gouliamaki, Pool, File)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has had an enviable record in attracting major investors to Greece, including giant tech companies but after a record 2022 in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) there was a freefall in 2023.

That followed a global trend with markets still roiled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and then the Hamas terrorists raids in Israel that killed more than 1200 people and led to Israel’s ongoing invasion of the Gaza Strip hunting for them.

The World Investment Report of the UN Trade and Development Organization (UNCTAD) said FDI in Greece was $5.43 billion in 2023 compared to $8.45 billion in 2022 when COVID-19 health measures were lifted.

But despite the downturn, 2023’s record was higher than 2019, just before the Coronavirus struck, and which was a record tourism year until being busted in 2023 and likely again in 2024.

In total, in the period 2019-2023, the value of FDI amounted to $28.44 billion, beginning a year after 326 billion euros ($348.07 billion) in three international bailouts ended and the economy began growing again, slowly at first.

The 36 percent drop in FDI in 2023 was said, however, to be concerning although there were reasons why it happened that reverberated around the world and not just Greece but Mitsotakis is keen on keeping investors coming, and revenues.

The biggest area in FDI is real estate, comprising 28 percent of the total although it was indicated that it could be as high as 45 percent taking into accounts private transactions of properties as well.

A negative factor was the fall in so-called Greenfield investments – those which are new and don’t concern acquisitions of businesses – with UNCTAD reporting they fell to $1.2 billion in 2023 from $1.89 billion the year before, a 36.2 percent drop.

