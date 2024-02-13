x

February 13, 2024

Politics

After 6-Week Sprint Pilip and Suozzi’s Special Election is Here

February 13, 2024
By TNH Staff
Election 2024 House New York
FILE — Congressional candidates, Mazi Pilip, left, and former U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi are shown in this combination of file photos. The Tuesday contest for New York's District 3 House seat held by George Santos until his recent expulsion is shaping up to be a bellwether in the fight for control of Congress, with Democrat candidate Suozzi pitted against GOP candidate Pilip. (AP Photos/ Brittainy Newman & John Minchillo, File)

GLEN COVE, NY. – Today’s special election for New York’s 3rd Congressional District pits two candidates with distinct backgrounds and policy priorities against each other. Tom Suozzi, the Democratic nominee, has a long history of public service, including terms as Nassau County Executive and Mayor of Glen Cove, before serving in the U.S. House from 2017 to 2023. Suozzi’s campaign has focused on his record of bipartisan cooperation, emphasizing his efforts to improve healthcare for veterans, combat pollution, and provide economic relief to families. He is also a staunch supporter of Israel, highlighting his legislative efforts to bolster the U.S.-Israel relationship and combat antisemitism.

On the other side, Mazi Pilip, representing the Republican and Conservative Parties, brings a unique perspective as an Ethiopian-born Israeli immigrant and former Israel Defense Forces veteran. Pilip emphasizes strong support for Israel, citing her military service as foundational to her commitment to the country. Her campaign also stresses the importance of giving back and service to the community, inspired by her experiences as a refugee and immigrant.

Both candidates share a commitment to supporting Israel but differ in their backgrounds and the emphasis of their campaigns. Suozzi draws on his extensive experience in elected office and bipartisan efforts, while Pilip focuses on her personal journey of service and resilience.

As New York’s 3rd Congressional District is considered a swing seat, this election is expected to be competitive and could have implications for the balance of power. Political analysts and major prediction sources have rated the race as a toss-up, with Suozzi showing a slight advantage, but within polling margin of error, reflecting its unpredictability. Polls close at 9 p.m. EST for the residents of New York’s 3rd Congressional District, it is particularly important that polls close so late today because of recent heavy snowfall in the district and in the tristate area at-large.

For the most comprehensive coverage of this pivotal election, follow The National Herald through the end of election night. Stay updated with the latest developments, in-depth analysis, and more as New Yorkers decide who will represent them in Congress.

Don’t know where to vote? Click here and see if you’re registered to vote and where you can vote.

