After 50 Years, John Papavasilopoulos Hangs Up His Greek Apron

For a half-century, the Plainview Diner in Plainview, NY on Long Island, an eatery known for its Greek and American classics in a retro vintage vibe, will shut down Sept. 25, owner John Papavasilopoulos retiring.

“With the lease expiring it’s time for dad to retire,” his daughter Pam Rooney told the Nassau Daily Voice of being able to end a long career at the restaurant, beginning as a dishwasher in 1972.

By 1990, he was the owner and it’s where he met his wife Anna, who was working as a server there, raising two children who worked alongside their parents from an early age.

The locals got to enjoy huge omelets and classic Greek dishes for those 50 years too, but the landmark diner is closing in on serving its last meal to some lucky hungry customer.

Rooney and her brother, Nikko Papavasilopoulos, who own the Parea, That Greek Little Place in Huntington Village, said they will carry on the tradition in their place. “We will be here,” she said.

The original owner, Peter Kalamaras, Papavasilopoulos’ cousin, owns the building but it’s unclear what will be moving in there.