After 33 Years, Zorbas Greek Taverna in Chula Vista, CA, Closes

When Zorbas Greek Taverna and Bar opened in March 1989 in Chula Vista, California – bordering Mexico – it offered Mexican food buffet style. Talk about fusion. Viva Zorba!

But chef and founder Pashalis Koutzimbis told CBS8 that he soon realized that people preferred the Greek dishes on the menu and they switched to that faster than you can say Hot Tamale!

It worked for 33 years but no more because he and his wife decided to retire. So no more serving marinated lamb, moussaka, spanakopita, chicken souvlaki, and delicious desserts like baklava and kataifi.

“For a small business to thrive and succeed through the ups and downs these past… years is something to be extremely proud of, and we are,” Koutzimbis said. “We are humbled that so many of you have loved our restaurant, and we can serve our community as long as we had. We could not have flourished and succeeded without all of you, our most loyal customers. To all our valued customers and friends, and those that became family… all great things must end!”