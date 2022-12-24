x

December 24, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 6ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

General News

After 33 Years, Zorbas Greek Taverna in Chula Vista, CA, Closes

December 24, 2022
By The National Herald
292215978_454704169941545_1785908155239648641_n
Zorbas Greek Taverna and Bar opened in March 1989 in Chula Vista (Photograph Facebook/Zorbas Greek Restaurant)

When Zorbas Greek Taverna and Bar opened in March 1989 in Chula Vista, California – bordering Mexico – it offered Mexican food buffet style. Talk about fusion. Viva Zorba!

But chef and founder Pashalis Koutzimbis told CBS8 that he soon realized that people preferred the Greek dishes on the menu and they switched to that faster than you can say Hot Tamale!

It worked for 33 years but no more because he and his wife decided to retire. So no more serving marinated lamb, moussaka, spanakopita, chicken souvlaki, and delicious desserts like baklava and kataifi.

“For a small business to thrive and succeed through the ups and downs these past… years is something to be extremely proud of, and we are,” Koutzimbis said. “We are humbled that so many of you have loved our restaurant, and we can serve our community as long as we had. We could not have flourished and succeeded without all of you, our most loyal customers. To all our valued customers and friends, and those that became family… all great things must end!”

RELATED

General News
Even the Priest Couldn’t Save Gus Bisoulis’ The Athenian in Indiana

At 80, Greek immigrant Gus Bisoulis can look back on a proud life of achievement, having owned 13 restaurants in the Chicago area, but his Athenian Greek Cuisine lasted less than two years in Merillville, Indiana.

Church
St. George Greek Orthodox Church of Hamilton, NJ Celebrated Its 100th Anniversary
General News
THI’s Venture Impact Awards, in Partnership with Microsoft, Support Greek Start-Ups

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Passengers Evacuated after Staten Island Ferry Engine Fire (Video)

NEW YORK — Emergency personnel evacuated nearly 900 passengers from a Staten Island Ferry vessel Thursday evening following a fire in the ship's engine room.

On January 6, 2021 decisions were made whether politicians were standing with or against the very foundations of what America is supposed to be all about.

ATHENS – One of the most pleasant surprises in store for visitors to the capital of Greece during the holidays is seeing how nicely they do Christmas.

At 80, Greek immigrant Gus Bisoulis can look back on a proud life of achievement, having owned 13 restaurants in the Chicago area, but his Athenian Greek Cuisine lasted less than two years in Merillville, Indiana.

Crime and safety have become one of the top issues in America today.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.