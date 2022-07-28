x

July 28, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 77ºF

ATHENS 82ºF

General News

After 25 Years, Athena Pallas in Crystal City, Virginia Closing

July 28, 2022
By The National Herald
7350_1070588699630195_6795806108856201974_n
Photo: Athena Pallas/Facebook

CRYSTAL CITY, Va – It wasn’t COVID but a dispute with the landlords that’s bringing an end to the Athena Pallas restaurant in Crystal City, Virginia, set to close its doors on July 31 after being in business for 25 years.

The property owner told ARLnow they wanted “adjustments” in terms of Athena’s management and operations, which owners Mike Kosmides and Kallia Sambrakos just wouldn’t accept.

“They recommended that we get a partner or hire a manager … we are tenants, we pay the rent,” Kosmides said. “You have no say in how we operate… They don’t want us here anymore because we are old and cannot perform well,” he added.

He said there were health issues and a death in family that affected their ability to run the restaurant and the owners of the building, Georgia and Stratis Voutsas, said they wanted it to stay open.

“Between COVID and the terrible loss of her son there has been a lot of downtime at Athena. We did our best to work with them and asked for some adjustments in management in order to see longevity,” they also told the news site.

RELATED

Events
Going On in Greek-American Community

ASTORIA – The Athens Square Committee presents Greek Night at Athens Square Park, 30th Avenue and 30th Street in Astoria, with live music every Tuesday, 7-9 PM.

United States
Chief Secretary of the Eparchial Synod Reveals the Situation at Holy Cross
Politics
Democratic NYC Councilman Holden Endorses Stefano Forte for State Senate D-11

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Governor Declares Emergency over Wildfire Near Yosemite

WAWONA, Calif. — A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size Saturday into one of California's largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings