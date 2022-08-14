x

August 14, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.03 USD

NYC 72ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Society

After 17 years, Cyprus Remembers Tragedy of Helios Plane Crash

August 14, 2022
By The National Herald
846862-e1534092833796_17_0_type13265
The sad loss of a Helios Airways flight from Cyprus that crashed in Greece on Aug. 14, 2005. (File photo by EUROKINISSI/KARAGIANNAKIS GIANNIS)

NICOSIA – The sad loss of a Helios Airways flight from Cyprus that crashed in Greece on Aug. 14, 2005, taking the lives of 115 passengers and six crew members en route to Prague was recalled in a ceremony on the island marking it.

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela said it still haunts people as he spoke at the annual memorial service in Paralimni, which lost 12 residents and four formerly from there, said The Cyprus Mail in a report.

Whole families were wiped out in the crash, he said, and in other instances, children were left orphaned and the crash has left bitterness after findings that it was caused by a cabin pressurizaton selector left in the wrong position, everyone on board incapacitated by  lack of oxygen before it ran out of fuel.

Company officials were tried in Greece but had their sentences cut to no jail time and were let off with paying fines and released and then acquitted in Cyprus on the grounds of double jeopardy, families saying no justice was done.

“Despite the fact that 17 years have passed, the pain, the bitterness and the anger for the unjust loss of so many people continues to torment the relatives and friends of the victims as well as the entire Cypriot society,” Hadjipantela said.

“This tragic this event, which also shocked the whole of Greece, became a cause and an occasion to highlight timeless problems, inadequacies, unjustified mistakes and omissions, which resulted in that fatal flight,” no word whether he mentioned no one was really punisyed.

He said that the government at the time had sought to support the families of the victims with 3 million euros ($3.08 million) in compensation and educational scholarships to 11 orphans.

Akrivos Tsolakis, the Greek investigator who looked into the cause, told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) it was a traumatic experience and a “punch to the gut” he can’t forget even now.

“I cannot sleep since then. This event has psychologically affected me. I tried to find a cure but for 17 years I carry this experience with me,” Tsolakis said in a phone interview with CNA.

He was then Chairman of the Greek Aircraft Accidents Inquiry Committee and his report cited the human error that brought down the aircraft and that it bothers him to this day.

RELATED

Politics
Cyprus Seizes Spy Van After Gripes Over Greek Spyware Cases

NICOSIA - After dismissing complaints from rival parties about an alleged cover-up in the case of a black spy van in 2019, Cypriot authorities confiscated it as a spyware and phonetap scandal in Greece renewed attention about surveillance.

Politics
Cypriot Deputy AG Denies Cover-Up in 2019 Spyware Van Case
Politics
Cyprus Protests Meeting of Azerbaijan, Turkish Cypriot Heads

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Agent: Rushdie Off Ventilator and Talking, Day After attack

MAYVILLE, N.Y.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings