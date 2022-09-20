After 11 rounds of the shootout the Greek American NY advance to the second round of the Lamar Hunt Open Cup 2023

The Greek Americans advance to the 2nd round of the Lamar Hunt Open Cup with a stunning win over 2022 Region 1 Amateur Champions Newtown Pride. The score at full time was 2-2. At the end of overtime 3-3. Then the Greeks came out on top (11-10) in penalty shootouts.
Newtown scored first in the 1st half with a cross curling back post and heeded in by Newtown striker.
Kurt Cameron in his debut for the Greek Americans initially as over 30s player, equalized for the Greeks when Sebas Goicochea shot from top of the box was punched out by Newtown keeper to Kurts feet. Kurt placed the ball across the goal far post tying 1-1 in the 31st minute.
In the 2nd half Newtown took the lead 2-1 with a corner kick to header. In the 80th minute a shot by Peter Meyers rocked Newtown goalie again unable to hold onto the pressure of the shot only to be headed back in the goal by Kurt Cameron.
In overtime, James Greco received the ball on the right wing and placed it across and low through Newtowns backline to Kurts feet. Kurt took 3 steps and shot on target putting the Greeks in the lead 3-2.
In 4th minute of extra time (124th minute) Newtown equalized sending the game into a penalty shootout.
All shots on both sides were excellent. Upper 90s or near cross bars. Greeks keeper Patrick Seuffert managed to block Newtowns 11th shot taken by Newtowns goalie. Followed by Greeks captain John Sabal making the final penalty giving the greeks the win and advancing to round 2.
Our next match is to be played Sunday October 16th @ Hofstra University 5pm. Our opponent will be announced this Wednesday. Our match again will be livestreamed on our social media accounts. If we win the next 2 rounds, we then enter the next stage of this cup which includes MLS clubs.
This Wednesday however we are home 9pm at Hofstra for EPSL game 2 against Lansdowne. Fans can access our livestreams on our social media accounts if they can make it to the field.
The 2023 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup ambitions ended early for the NY Pancyprian Freedoms with a undeserved last minute loss to SC Vistula Garfield from New Jersey on Saturday, September 17th, at the Athenia Steel Recreation Complex in Clifton, New Jersey.
