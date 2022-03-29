x

March 29, 2022

African Dust Clouds to Settle Over Greece Until Saturday

March 29, 2022
By Athens News Agency
A general view of the city of Athens with the ancient Acropolis hill on the background, Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
ATHENS – Substantial quantities of African dust are expected to be transferred to Greece between Tuesday and Saturday.

According to the Athens National Observatory’s meteo.gr weather service’s forecast model, the prevalence of southerly winds from Tuesday to Saturday will bring African dust clouds to Greece for an unusually extended period of time. While the phenomenon is not unprecedented for the season, it remains unusual, as dust transfer does not normally last more than two to three days.

Among its most important repercussions will be:

– to contain the rise in temperatures expected in the next few days

– restricted visibility in places

– muddy rain from Thursday, mostly in western and northern parts of the country.

