African-Born Candidate Wants to Be Greece’s First Black Lawmaker

ATHENS – The ruling New Democracy is trying to keep out migrants and refugees but Burundi-born Spiros Richard Hagabimana is on its ticket in a bid to be Greece’s first black Member of Parliament.

Eight years ago, he was jailed in his country for refusing to open fire on anti-government protesters as a high-ranking officer of the National Police, said Reuters in a feature about how ties to Greece brought him back.

Hagabimana first arrived in Greece in 1991 on a scholarship to study at the Naval Academy, graduating five years later and seeking asylum when there was a military coup in Burundi.

He studied law and joined New Democracy’s youth wing under the Conservatives, receiving citizenship in 2005 when the civil war in Burundi ended and he returned to help peacekeeping efforts with the United Nations.

In 2015, Burundi was struck with sweeping protests when he was a National Police officer but he said he wouldn’t shoot at demonstrators and was jailed and beaten, he said, fearing for his life.

While in jail, a lawyer friend in Athens launched an international campaign for his release. He returned to Athens in 2016, with the help of Greek authorities and has risen to be senior official in the Migration Ministry.

While many of the refugees and migrants trying to reach the European Union try to use reach Greece are from sub-Saharan Africa, he said that he sees part of his position as dealing with racism, he told the news agency.

ministry official and candidate with the conservative New Democracy party, “Racism cannot be fought with words alone. Racism is fought with everyday actions. When the other person is afraid of the unknown, you must give them an opportunity to come into contact with what they are afraid of,” he said.

Another Black candidate, Nikodimos-Maina Kinyua, the Kenyan-born founder of ASANTE, a non-governmental organization helping migrants, is running with the major opposition SYRIZA but seen having less of a chance.

The district where Hagabimana is running, which includes the poverty-hit town of Perama and island of Salamina, just west of Athens, was a stronghold for the neo-Nazi anti-immigrant Golden Dawn party in 2015.

Its leaders and dozens of members were jailed in 2020 after being convicted of running a criminal gang, one for murdering an anti-Fascist hip-hop artist, effectively ending its influence.

Hagabimana is concentrating on promoting business for his party, which has lured back foreign investors and accelerating an economic recovery as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes.

But he said he hasn’t forgotten how he came to be in Greece, and return and wants to give back and inspire migrants so that, “They can be equal members of society… and that everything I achieved, they can do more.”