November 2, 2023

AEK’s Stalwart Petros Mantalos Pens Contract Extension Until Summer 2026

November 2, 2023
By TNH Staff
398683354_774053038065527_9090524922161106459_n
AEK FC's longtime midfielder, Petros Mantalos, signing his contract extension until 2026 on November, 2, 2023. (Photo: facebook/AEKFCOfficial)

ATHENS – Petros Mantalos is set to stay at AEK Athens FC indefinitely, as the club’s administration announced on Thursday (11/2) the extension of the 32-year-old attacking midfielder’s contract until the summer of 2026. This year marks Mantalos’s 10th consecutive season with the “Union”, and it seems likely he will conclude his illustrious career adorned in its jersey. His existing contract with the “yellow-blacks” was valid until the upcoming summer.

The detailed announcement from AEK Athens FC read:

“AEK Athens FC announces the renewal of its collaboration with Petros Mantalos. The international Greek midfielder has signed a contract with our team until the summer of 2026.

This year marks the 10th consecutive season for Petros Mantalos with the yellow-blacks. He agreed with our team in the summer of 2013 when it was still competing in the 3rd division, and donned its jersey a year later, competing in the B’ National Championship.

To date, he has played in 332 matches across all competitions, scoring 62 goals and assisting 95 times. He celebrated with AEK the conquest of the Greek Cup in 2016, the Championship in 2018, and the double in 2023.

Petros, we wholeheartedly wish you even more titles and successes with the double-headed eagle on your chest!”

*Apart from Gaćinović in Saturday’s match (11/4) against Kifisia, Szymański will also be absent for AEK due to card accumulation. Galanopoulos, who also accumulated cards, will miss the home match against Lamia.

