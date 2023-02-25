AEK’s Melissanidis Avoids Disaster as Private Jet Catches Fire

SPORTS

Prominent Greek businessman and President of AEK F.C., Dimitris Melissanidis, had a harrowing airborne experience and was saved by a miracle when his private plane caught fire. Specifically, the influential AEK figure was on a business trip to Dubai, and as his personal jet was taking off on Friday night (2/24) to return to Greece, it caught fire.

The pilot managed to land the plane with composure in a difficult area in northern Iraq. Afterwards, Dimitris Melissanidis returned to Greece on another flight, shocked by the ordeal but in good health.

According to AEK’s statement, Dimitris Melissanidis was accompanied by his associates, and another plane came to pick them up after the emergency landing.

“I’m in shock, we were saved by a miracle,” said Dimitris Melissanidis to his close friends, still shaken by the experience.

Nevertheless, Melissanidis was on hand at at the “OPAP Arena” on Saturday afternoon (2/25) to watch his team’s championship game against Asteras Tripolis.